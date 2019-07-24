CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has reached out to the FBI and to the Ohio Attorney General in the case of an unsolved homicide, and they also are asking the public for any information regarding the case.
According to police, Vicki Lou Koch, was reported missing by friends and family on the evening of Aug. 14, 1980. She was due for a hometown visit with family in Sandusky, Ohio but never arrived and was last seen a days before being reported missing at an event in Ross County.
On Aug. 15, family visited her apartment, located on Lancaster Pike, and she was not home. Her car a red Chevy Nova was found on East Main Street about a mile and a half from that apartment.
On Sept. 17, 1980, Koch’s remains were discovered in a remote field in Madison County.
Police are asking the public to submit any tips they have in connection with Koch’s disappearance and homicide. The case remains unsolved.
Bob Chapman, Deputy Chief of the department, said police have followed up on the case over the years, even after all the original officers have retired and moved on. In preparation of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP), a unit of the FBI, or the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation finding something new, police are reaching out for additional leads.
“We figured it was time to reach out to the public to see if we can get any tips or spark any memories,” Chapman said. “It was never solved and that’s not something you just put away. DNA technology has improved so much over the last few decades and in 1980 DNA wasn’t even thought of.”
To do so contact the Circleville Police Department Major Crimes by emailing majorcrimes@Circlevillepollice.com, visiting the Ohio Attorney Generals Office online at https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Files/Law-Enforcement/Investigator/Cold-Case/Homicides/Koch or by contacting Chapman at 740-477-8229 or 740-474-8888.