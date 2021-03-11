CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County’s four-legged friends will continue to be well taken care of after a fundraiser by Teays Valley East Middle School students.
The students gathered pop can tabs and donated them to the organization for recycling. The students gathered approximately 125 pounds.
“The huge amount of tabs will be turned into vaccines and medical needs for the homeless dogs at the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter,” JoEllen Jacobs, president with Partners for Paws of Pickaway County said.
Jacobs said thanks to donations like this throughout the last year, it has helped keep Paws solvent.
“We’ve not been able to have any fundraisers, but we’ve been fortunate to have the support from the community, who sends us donations, some regular some sporadic,” she said. “We get quite a few anonymous donations throughout the year where people have it payroll deducted. We don’t know who they are but they’re regular.”
Jacobs said the community also comes through at Kroger through a program where they attach a nonprofit to their Kroger card.
“We’ve not pushed it a lot, but Kroger has a program where you can sign up with your card and it doesn’t cost you anything, but they send us a check,” she said. “We were able to get $1,660 courtesy of Kroger through that recently. That may not seem like a lot, but if you get a little here or a little there, you stay solvent.”
Jacobs said it’s hard to put into words how fortunate they’ve been during their 15 years in operation.
“Partners for Paws appreciates the continued support of the Pickaway County community in assisting Paws with donations to benefit our homeless dogs at the dog shelter,” Jacobs said.
“The dogs at the shelter know they are loved and cared for because of the wonderful young people like the students at Teays Valley East Middle School.”