CIRCLEVILLE — If angled parking is your thing, the City of Circleville may see if it can accommodate that passion by creating more parking capacity in the downtown area.
At a City Council meeting earlier this week, members heard from Mayor Don McIlroy on plans to implement angled parking in the downtown area on a test basis.
“The discussion is that we need to add additional parking in the downtown area,” he said. “I know we’re going to struggle with [The Ohio Department of Transportation] on Main Street but we can certainly do things on Court Street.”
McIlroy said they’re considering angled parking on the west side of South Court Street.
“Almost all of the west side has parking, about 10 spaces right now,” McIlroy said of Court between Main and Franklin streets. “We would probably get an additional 10 spaces. The reason to keep the parking the same on the east side is because we’d have to keep three lanes.”
McIlroy said in addition to the increased number of parking slots, traffic would slow down through the area because of the lane reduction caused by the change in parking.
McIlroy said in talking with Council President David Crawford, the change is up to the administration and does not need City Council approval.
“It’s a function of the administration to make this happen or do some sort of engineering study,” he said. “To me, it’s the right thing to do. We constantly hear there isn’t enough parking in downtown. If we do [the west side of Court Street,] it’s 48 additional spaces from West High Street to Mound Street.”
McIlroy said the spaces would be vehicle head-in parking where the only issue would be backing out.
“You notice we have that same situation on Mound Street near the post office and we have very few accidents there,” he said. “There’s not as much traffic on Mound Street but these are all the things we have to take into consideration.”
McIlroy said they’re hoping to do it in early 2020 but indicated that some due diligence is needed before implementing any changes.
“We need to give them all the tools they need, including spaces for their customers to park,” McIlroy said.
In other items from the meeting:
• Council approved buying three vehicles that will replace older service trucks and implementing a structural change to the Water and Sewer Department.
Funding for the vehicles and structural change will be paid for by enterprise funds. The department of public utilities is funded primarily through payments received by the water and sewer department.
In regards to the structural change, the department will bring back and fill the water and sewer maintenance superintendent position. An employee will then be promoted to that position and the former position will remain unfilled.
Tony Chamberlain, human resources director for the city, explained that the change was made to streamline workflow and the change would cost the department a “nominal amount.”
• Crawford said council’s committee-of-the-whole will meet Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. with interested developers of the Everts Gym and industrial arts building to further discuss details of a potential transfer of the property.
“I’m requesting that we have some sense that any handoffs of any grants will be seamless and without any burden to the city,” he said. “They say so, but I would like to make sure someone views those applications to ensure that’s the case.”