ASHVILLE — A new, larger development deal in Northern Pickaway County is nearing completion.
A private development company is working with the Pickaway County Commissioners to get the necessary utilities and infrastructure lined up ahead of their purchase of significant land near Rickenbacker Airport and the Intermodal area.
The development company and members of the county met Tuesday on some of the last details before the purchase of the property and infrastructure work begins.
Ryan Scribner, said there are 380 acres of ground that are in contract and they’ve been working through the necessary agreements to overcome “infrastructure challenges” to make the project happen.
“We’ve been working for the last couple of years to help them realize their goal of a new logistics campus at Rickenbacker, right literally next door to where we’ve had the NorthPoint campus and Duke Regional Airport Facilities,” Scribner told The Circleville Herald.
Scribner said the agreements they’re working on would help ready the site for development.
“In the absence of this we don’t have a lot of other sites that are development ready,” he added. “All these agreements and things the Commissioners have been a party to, representing the county are all about making it viable. There’s $10 million plus of public infrastructure that has to get built in road work and utility extensions.”
Scribner said the impact of the project would be huge for the county.
“The potential is with this new campus, if you look at all the development that’s happened in Pickaway County over the last five to seven years, the capacity is designed to accommodate a doubling of that,” Scribner continued. “It’s designed and built to support nearly six million square feet of facilities. We’re inching closer to a closing date for the transaction.”
Scribner said locally they’re controlling everything they can to make sure the project happens.
“We’re really optimistic about what the potential is for some really good stuff to happen up there,” he commented.
Scribner said the property is a special project for what can be accomplished.
“The developer will build to spec but they will have the ability to compete for build to suit projects,” Scribner said. “The ground is special ground that can accommodate things even more than just logistics, things like light industry and manufacturing.”
Scribner commented that the goal is to have the site ready so that when an opportunity comes along Pickaway County is ready.
“The point is to have ground that’s ready because we don’t know what opportunity will present itself tomorrow or a year or two from now,” he explained. “You better have a site that’s ready when it does and right now we kind of don’t. That’s the whole idea behind this is to be ready for opportunities now and in the future.”