CHILLICOTHE — If you’re a student at Pickaway-Ross among the opportunities you have is to take classes in the Veterinary Sciences program where students and eventually graduates work with animals as they get their qualifications to be veterinary assistants.
Teacher Rebecca Hopkins, who is also a practicing veterinarian technician,
said students often take the class to either further their veterinary education to become veterinarians themselves or to just help take better care of their animals at home.
“Many of the students have goals beyond being an assistant,” Hopkins said. “Some are interested in small animal medicine some are large animal medicine. Very often they’re interested in becoming a veterinarian or becoming a technician. Some just want to be in the field in whatever aspect they can be and that’s where becoming an assistant comes into play.”
Hopkins said students learn the essential skills to start them on their careers like how the animal body works, the organ systems, animal nutrition, safety skills and more. During senior year is when they get into more complicated parts of the program.
“They learn all about pharmacology, radiology and surgical assisting,” Hopkins said. “They learn about animal behavior. They become certified in fear free handling , get their pet CPR certification and learn more about every day operations of a hospital.”
Hopkins explained to be a vet technician requires a college degree and a medical license. To be a veterinarian requires eight to 10 years of education.
“My students are getting real world experiences while they’re in the program so they get to see the real equipment they’ll find in a clinic so it’s familiar to them and they learn how it works and the names,” Hopkins said. “Often students are offered jobs straight from their job shadows. “
Hopkins said students in the program are collaborating with the Pickaway County Dog Shelter to provide care for the animals there.
“We run fecal tests for them every week and we’re getting ready to introduce heartworm testing for the shelter,” Hopkins said. “We’re starting that process. Our goal with our collaboration to the shelter is that we’re sending the healthiest pets to their forever homes. The students are not only getting hands on learning but learning how they can make an impact in their community as well.”
Hopkins, who shys away from calling herself a teacher, said she felt blessed to share her passion of helping animals with her students.
“I work every week in a clinic, I couldn’t step away,” she said. “It makes me more relevant to the students as they’re getting jobs in clinics. They can talk to me about their work day and I understand it and I can relate to them because I’m still out there doing it and telling them what it’s like. I’m with them in that environment. That helps me present the information a little bit better.”
Hopkins said the classes and the difficulty help the students determine if this is what they want to do for the rest of their lives or if this is something they just want for
“Whether they want to continue or choose a different path the program does what it is suppose to and help with that,” she said. “Some of them come in thinking they love cats and dogs and they’ll do this and then they realize it’s not all about playing with kittens and puppies. It’s about seeing heartbreak, playing with poop.
There’s misconceptions and frustrated clients and dealing with that. Vet clinics are super busy right now. It’s been crazy since COVID and are busier now than we ever have been. Vet services have a tragically high suicide rate because the world is so creul and it doesn’t receive the appreciation it deserves. I don’t hide that part of the veteranary medicine from them. I let them know it exists so they can be prepared for it when they’re face to face with it. Clients are cruel and can be mean. Some people take it a little too personally. I try to prepare them for that ugly side of veterinary medicine. It’s unfortunate but it does exist.”
Hopkins also said as such she’s hard on her students in order to better prepare for the next stage of their education.
“I gage it somewhere between high school and college level of instruction,” she said of the program. “They have to work for it. It’s not handed to them but in the end they can be proud of it. It gives them a huge jumpstart on the info they’ll be hearing at the college level. I give them the basics to make college easier so when they get there they don’t have to spend too much time studying this so they can study the in depth stuff.”
As such Hopkins shared the story of a student who was struggling and hadn’t come to school near the end of their senior year. Hopkins said she was open and honest with that student about her expectations, as she is with all her students, and helped them graduate and move to the next phase of their education.
“I explained to them that it would be terrible to get that far and not finish and I expected to see them in my class the next day,” Hopkins said of that unnamed former student. “I talked to main campus and said what can we do to make sure they graduate. They finished out not missing anymore days and that student is now in their second year at Findley studying to become an equine veterinarian.
I’m pretty proud of them because they did a 180 from where they headed. Findlay is an outstanding school if you’re interested in equine medicine. They’re doing great now. I think about what if I hadn’t advocated for them and just let them go. As a teacher that is very important, that your students know you don’t just care about their grades but that you care about them.”
As such Hopkins said some of her students listed her as a teacher they could go to if they were feeling depressed as part of suicide prevention training the school offers.
“They had to list an adult they felt comfortable talking to I had more than one student put my name down,” she said. “One of the mothers asked one of the students if they put me down. That student said ‘She’s one of my people mom.’ It makes me feel good that they can relate to me. I don’t just stand there and lecture and take notes here’s the next quiz and test. Some days I might need to spend 15 minutes talking to them about life.”