CIRCLEVILLE — High school juniors and seniors, or people going off to college later this fall, a free self-defense course is being offered at the Community United Methodist Church.
Rick Seeds, a self-defense and martial arts trainer for over 30 years, will be teaching students how to defend themselves with a free training session on Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The session will be held at the church in the basement at 120 North Pickaway Street.
“I try and do this every year, intended mainly for high school seniors going off to college. It’s mainly women in the class, but I’ve had men before too. Colleges give students a tour and tell them what they want to hear and I give them the rest of the story. It’s something on my heart to help prepare these students for what’s next.”
Seeds, citing a case in which a 21-year-old Ohio State University student was abducted after leaving work, as the reason why he does this.
“There’s three things she could have done and if so, maybe she’d still be here,” he remarked. “If she’d refused to go with the guy in the car, if she’d waited for someone else to come out of work or when she realized she’s driving with him, make sure she has her seatbelt on and run into a tree since [the attacker] wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and would have gone through the windshield.”
The class will focus around topics such as awareness of your surroundings, strategies for keeping yourself safe, fighting and different striking techniques, evasion and avoiding attacks. It’s not just a physical training course, but also mental training in prevention.
“Usually, in the morning, the first few hours is informational and preparing them what to watch for and the afternoon is getting into the physicality,” Seeds explained. “We train situations from someone trying to grab you and to a worse case scenario of they have you pinned to the ground and how to escape that.”
Seeds said pre-registration is required and suggested that anyone interested should contact him sooner rather than later.
“It’s going to be restricted and I’m probably going to have to cap the class at 20 to 22 people because of social distancing,” he added.
Seeds said those participating in the training should wear comfortable clothes for the gym and clean socks as no shoes are allowed on the mat. Face masks will be required for the training.
To register for the class, contact Seeds at 740-474-2623, or the church at 740-474-4796.