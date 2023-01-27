President Shares Vision For OCU

CIRCLEVILLE – Ohio Christian University President Dr. Ronald E. Smith has faith in God’s plan.
Smith began his role as OCU’s 12th president on Jan. 1.
“I absolutely think that God brought me to Ohio Christian University,” he said.
Smith said he heard about the position from his former students who work at OCU, so one thing led to another by God’s will.
“I want to tell you a little story. I was praying, ‘Lord, should I take this job?’ I went to a little town by Aberdeen where there’s a little dairy barn. I was praying. I said, ‘Lord, I’ve been out of campus life for a little while now; it’s been a few years. Isn’t there any way you can let me know where I’m supposed to be?’”
Smith continued, “While I’m standing at a dairy barn, there’s just this beautiful, bright-eyed little girl wearing saddle shoes. I’m sure she must have been part of the cheerleading team at her high school. But anyway, she’s talking to me and she said, ‘Why are you so dressed up?’”
Smith answered, “I had a suit on because I’d interviewed at Ohio Christian University. I think they’re considering asking me to go to OCU.”
She said, “Oh, I’m thinking about two schools. I want to either go to Ohio State University or Ohio Christian University.”
Smith said, “If they give me this job, would you let me come back and talk to your family and you about coming to Ohio Christian? I just left the OCU headquarters and drove over there and right away I felt like the Lord had given me a person to talk to about possibly being a student at the university.”
After Smith was hired as interim president in August, he returned to talk with the girl’s family.
“I did follow up on that,” he said. “I went back and made an appointment with her mother, a single parent, and her grandparents. I sat and she signed an agreement. She’s going to be a President’s Scholar at Ohio Christian University. I think the Lord helped me through Olivia get back into student life.”
Smith’s birthday is around the corner on Feb. 12.
“Not only do I feel God led me here, I’m going to be 68 years old in a couple weeks; my birthday is on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. I’m thinking when you’re 68 and you have the level of job satisfaction that I have, because you feel absolutely called to it, your level meaningful living rises.”
OCU’s Board of Trustees and the General Board of Trustees of the Churches of Christ in Christian Union announced in October that Smith was hired as president-elect.
Smith recalls that day in September that changed everything for him. Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Circleville Police Department said at approximately 5:51 a.m. Sept. 13, a vehicle crashed into the Ministry and Performing Arts Center building on Ohio Christian University’s campus. About seven minutes later, at 5:58 a.m., Circleville Police Officers arrived with Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a man near a fire pit on campus with a gun to his head.
“I noticed at the eight-week mark when I got called at five in the morning. They told me there’s an active shooter on campus and I was living on campus. I thought to myself, well, I guess the word interim falls off today. There’s nothing interim about being the president when you got a shooter on campus. You either get it done in a full way or you don’t get it done.”
In early January, Smith said he woke up early to receive a call about a retired missionary who donated money to the university.
“I woke up and I got a call about a missionary woman, 101 years old,” he said. “She’s been a missionary her entire life. Nobody knew she had any resources. She left in her will of $45,000 gift to Ohio Christian University. So when I feel that kind of support, I think that’s a very sacred way to approach life recognizing that I’m living by the grace of God.”
Smith continued, “Our school is living by the grace of people like this woman that for her was her entire life statement, you know.”
Smith said there has been more support between Dec. 5 and Jan. 5 than OCU had during the entire previous year. He said the school’s endowment has “gotten a tremendous shot. As a matter of fact, if we only continue on the exact same trajectory from August, we’re going have more than a $2 million a year — that in a downturn economy. That’s pretty good.”
Smith applied a metaphor to OCU’s approach to learning.
“What we’re doing is we’re using our faith-based community to create responsible community action,” he said. “We often use a metaphor because of the scriptures that it’s the light of God’s love. It’s a guiding light for us to love people and to be compassionate and to be responsible as good community builders and to think our way through our majors.”
Smith said the school’s mission has changed over the years.
“Now at one time, the school was predominantly training ministers, but now it’s young Christian people in various sectors of life — English, literature, psychology right on through to teaching business education and sports management. We’re trying to be just as consistent of a ministry through them being people of integrity in the community as if they were a pastor,” he said.
Smith said there once was a divide between ministry and laity — people who aren’t professional clergy — but now there’s no dividing line.
“We’re trying to create wise Christian thinkers through every sector of life, so that they can be of the salt and light of love,” he said.
Across the country, many colleges and universities that embraced faith-based learning at their founding have become much more secular in scope. Smith said OCU remains steadfast in its faith-based values.
“Some of these schools have kind of divorced themselves from faith as part of that which formed their community,” he said. “They want to reinterpret their history. But OCU is going the other way in the culture. We want to remain continuous with our faith-based values.”
An historian, Smith said Ohio was called the “burned over district” as America was being colonized and into the 1840s because of how many revivals of religion were taking place.
“So you see these faith values coming through, over and over again that led people into compassion ministries,” he said. “And it’s all right here in our midst. We kind of sit on that mound, if you will, almost like a geographical thing or geological tell — the ruins from prior generations we sit upon, but they’re still very much kind of crying out faith and family and compassion. And Ohio Christian is built right there.”
Smith wants to a new line of majors with a focus on agriculture.
“We haven’t had an agricultural program, so we’re going to start one,” he said. “I’ve been going to agriculturalists all over the state and with this question, can you help teach us how to join the agricultural effort — people are excited about it.”
Smith said he talked to local leaders about this idea for agriculture major. Smith said during the last six months there have been major donations from agriculturalists that are excited about help build this new major.
“I saw our commissioners and the mayor and I began to ask this question, ‘What would it look like if you could help Ohio Christian University learn to help Ohio feed the world? Look at the grain elevators in Circleville. And so it’s an effort to join the community effort in supporting agriculture.”
Thirty-eight percent of OCU’s student body is from Appalachia. Smith said Gov. Mike DeWine has instituted a statewide grant to help folks in Appalachia, so he hopes to capture some of those funds to spur heathcare majors.
“What I’m hoping is soon you’ll see Ohio Christian University feeding graduates into the nursing industry in the rural healthcare,” he said.
Smith said he hopes to partner with Ohio State University in certain majors such as agriculture and nursing where a student would attend OCU for three years, then go to OSU for two years — graduate with a bachelor’s degree from OCU and a master’s degree from OSU.
“I would like to break that glass ceiling so that Ohio Christian University could do that in nursing and agriculture at Ohio State University. That’d be a good fit,” he said. “I have no idea what the disposition’s going to be at Ohio State University. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if they already have that kind of articulated agreement with several other schools in Ohio because it creates a feeder stream into their graduate program. They get something definitive out of it, but we get something definitive out of it. We get to tell our constituents that we’re walking in lockstep with the educational giant to be able to serve our people educationally too.”
Smith said this is a vision he is “hot” to pursue.
“I’m betting if we could break that glass ceiling and get that major and master’s degree in agriculture and in nursing, those are two great tracks for opening up some real serious feeder streams into Ohio Christian University. That’s a vision that I’m hot on right now,” he said.
Smith said OCU is representative of Ohio’s culture. He wants OCU to be a university of the people and believes that faith-based values really reflect the people in Pickaway County.
“Rather than imposing those values on our culture, we’re reflecting our culture. Look at how many churches there are and what a wide variety they are in Circleville — just drive around and see what dots the landscape,” he said.
Many folks consider OCU as one of the crown jewels of Pickaway County.
“The mayor (Don McIlroy) and I meet all of the time. I’ve been to the council meetings and the commissioners and state agriculture and healthcare,” he said. “I’m really going to a lot of the town meetings and developing friends because I want Ohio Christian University to serve the commonwealth around us and Pickaway County.”
Smith was born in Salem, Ohio, so he’s pleased to be returning home.
“I’m back to my roots here,” he said. It’s just been uncanny to me, almost a little bit mysterious — here I am a Buckeye again. But I feel like that’s a hand-in-the-glove fit for me. That’s how comfortable I am with being in Circleville,” he said.