CIRCLEVILLE — In the last year ArtsaRound has grown its operation, hosted more shows to promote the arts and achieved its biggest effort, producing the annual fundraising calendar.
ArtsaRound President Dale Herron said their annual calendar “Images of Pickaway” is the most impactful event for the organization.
“This annual endeavor perfectly encapsulates what we as an organization strive to do, which is to promote local art and artists,” he said. “Our calendar is an excellent way for area artists and photographers to get their work and names known to the region. The publication literally gets their work hanging on the walls of the homes and offices of our community.”
Herron said the calendar is needed to create awareness and promote the arts.
“In essence, our annual calendar is a crucial linchpin to the activities and efforts of ArtsaRound,” he said. “Not only does it help our non-profit organization raise needed funds, but it also provides ample opportunity for us to deepen the culture of Pickaway County through art promotion, education, and fiscal support of local creatives.”
As part of the calendar, artists get to display their work at the ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle, located at 135 W. Main St. in Circleville.
“We host a month-long show during the holiday season featuring calendar artists,” Herron said. “This show always garners many sales of original works, and oftentimes leads to the creators regularly displaying work throughout the rest of the year in the consignment spaces of the Gallery. It never fails to put a smile on my face to see a previously ‘unknown’ artist sell one of their pieces to a newfound fan. That’s why we at ArtsaRound do what we do.”
The calendar is a fundraising publication for the organization, who use sales to fund its budget which includes the scholarship program.
“Each year, we award the ArtsaRound Pre-Collegiate Visual Scholarship to a student of promise in the Pickaway County area,” Herron said. “The scholarship is awarded to an 8th through 11th grade student who has submitted a portfolio, which is judged by a committee. Quite often, the scholarship recipient will continue on to a formal education in the visual arts, which is exactly the result our scholarship is intended to foster.”
Herron said the rest of the funding from calendar sales goes toward the hosting and promotion of shows and exhibits at the Gallery, along with basic operations and upkeep.
“The past year saw several special shows, including Jack Pine, Steve Spicer, Norma McCombs, and Steven Riggs,” Herron said. “The first annual collaborative photography exhibit with the Pickaway County Parks District was held late last year, which was met with great success.”
Herron said another a portion of the funds raised will go to future endeavors of ArtsaRound.
“These potentially include concerts and community-wide art events, funding of public art, and hosting future exhibits and classroom opportunities,” he said.