About 75 feet of fencing was destroyed by track and field equipment during a storm Sunday afternoon at Logan Elm’s athletic facilities. It was among a handful of minor damage reported around the campus, none of it to any of the Middle School, High School or building currently under construction.
An overturned RV on Kingston Pike was one of the first reports outlining damage Sunday afternoon. The RV was occupied when it was blown over but according to first responders the person inside only suffered minor injuries.
About 75 feet of fencing was destroyed by track and field equipment during a storm Sunday afternoon at Logan Elm’s athletic facilities. It was among a handful of minor damage reported around the campus, none of it to any of the Middle School, High School or building currently under construction.
Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
A destroyed pole barn on state Route 56 was among the reported damage Sunday afternoon in which storms carved a path of damage south of Circleville eastward to the Fairfield County line and beyond.
Submitted photo
An overturned RV on Kingston Pike was one of the first reports outlining damage Sunday afternoon. The RV was occupied when it was blown over but according to first responders the person inside only suffered minor injuries.
CIRCLEVILLE — Several properties were damaged, including some minor damage to Logan Elm facilities, to the south and east of Circleville in Pickaway County.
According to Pickaway County EMA Director Gary Cameron, it appeared the storm started just to the east of Sofidel and headed in an easterly direction hitting properties on Kingston Pike, state Route 56, and Tarlton Road, among others.
“To my knowledge we didn’t have any warnings about this from the National Weather Service,” Cameron said. “From the reports I got, they put out some warnings for Fairfield and Perry County about 5 p.m. The best guess is the storm developed here and it didn’t show up on the radar until later.”
Cameron called the damage bouncing damage in a line to the east all the wait to Fairfield County. He said 911 Calls began when someone called to report a person was inside an RV was overturned on Kingston Pike.
A neighboring house had an addition and part of the roof blown off along Kingston Pike.
“The house is mostly intact,” Cameron said.
A newly completed pole barn on state Route 56 was destroyed while someone was inside. Injuries reported both at the pole barn and at the RV were minor according to Cameron.
“The injuries to my knowledge have all been minor and non-life threatening,” he said.
At Logan Elm’s main campus, a garage was damaged when two doors blew off and struck the side of the garage. In addition, some track and field equipment took out about 75 feet of the fencing along the track, some porta-pottys were sent picked up and a trailer belonging to the Logan Elm Athletic Boosters was blown more than 100 feet across a parking lot.
Superintendent Tim Williams, who was at the scene Sunday evening, told The Herald there were some untrue rumors floating around and that the school buildings had not been damaged.
“Tonight’s storms caused minor damage to athletic field fencing and an early inspection does not show damage to the High School, Middle School or new building,” Williams said, noting the district had tweeted out that information. “We’ll be working with our insurance company to fix the damage as quickly as possible.”
As of Sunday evening, the incident is still under investigation and the National Weather Service has not yet determined if a tornado touched down or if the damage was caused by straight line winds.