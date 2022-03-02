CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council heard from the Circleville Charter Commission at their meeting Tuesday night on the current status of the charter, including some of the decisions that have been made.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
Voters in Circleville voted to approve the drafting of a charter last year and also voted in 15 members to the charter commission. Once drafted, voters will then have a “yes” or “no” vote to approve the charter.
Tom Kopec, chair of the charter commission, said the charter commission has spent much of their time learning about local government and speaking with current and former leaders of Circleville, as well as other similar communities.
"That helped members to understand how the city operates and also what some of the issues facing the city were," Kopec said.
"We've also learned about charters, charter governments and the benefits of it. We've also talked to cities with charters of a similar size population."
Kopec said charter governments are not new to Ohio; the first one was roughly enacted 100 years ago in Dayton.
"Other cities have been doing it and if you look at the population of cities that have done it, over 70 percent of Ohio's population is covered by a charter," he said.
Kopec said the charter is all about local control, something that is allowed in the Ohio Revised Code.
"The voters control their future," he said.
"Any changes to the charter have to be approved by the voters. We talk about giving the government back to the people. The Ohio Constitution allows the right to home rule and for Circleville; this means that Circleville decides what Circleville needs."
Kopec said in the charter, they're planning to include a city manager, someone who is hired by city council to handle the day-to-day operations of the city and is to be in place as different mayors and council members take office.
"Those governments that may have had a strong mayor have moved over to a city manager and found that's a better way to run it," he said.
"They come in day one and run the city. If I look at a newly elected mayor, they may not necessarily have all the skills needed to run the city, no offense to our current or past mayors."
The way the new structure would work is that the mayor would have fewer duties than they currently do, but would still act as a figurehead for the city.
Kopec said the same amount of council members would serve on city council, but they would have staggered 4-year terms. Currently, all city council is voted on every two years.
Kopec said they're finishing the document and hope to have a completed draft to city council for a committee meeting on April 12.
"The commission is going to finish the work by the end of March and then we'll provide a draft version of the charter to council," he said.
"It'll go to committee first, then go to council. The charter has to go to the election commission by the end of May, 90 days before the election, which is Aug. 2."
Kopec said they are having several meetings planned in March in addition to their regular meetings, and if the public wants to submit comments or questions or learn dates and times of the meeting, they can do so on the charter's website and Facebook page.