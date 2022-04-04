CIRCLEVILLE — A small group of protestors stood on the sidewalk in front of the Pickaway County Courthouse Monday afternoon to protest the actions of the Pickaway County Dog Shelter in recent months.
The protestors held signs, some of which read, “Stop shelter neglect,” “Mother pups deserve safety,” “Shelter dogs deserve better,” and “Shelter reform now.”
Jonna Curtiss, shelter volunteer who works to place dogs with rescues and adoptive families — including a Facebook group called Advocates for Pickaway County Shelter Dogs — is the organizer of the protest.
Curtiss was present with fellow volunteers of the shelter to address several stated issues.
“We are bringing awareness to the issues at the Pickaway County Dog Shelter, the lack of care given to the dogs; decisions made by unqualified and inexperienced people, staff and governing body on the matters that are harming dogs and sometimes people; and to push for the shelter to adopt policies that meet industry standards, which commissioners have historically blocked,” Curtiss said.
Curtiss, in speaking with The Herald Monday morning, shared some of her experiences, including alleging that the kennels are not cleaned everyday and the shelter is not vaccinating dogs as soon as they should be. Curtiss, educated in wildlife management, said she has been working with shelters and rescues for 15 years.
“When stray dogs come in, they are there for three days on a stray hold if they’re not picked up. At the very least, the dogs should be vaccinated at the end of those three days, but there have been dogs at the shelter that have been there for weeks without being vaccinated,” Curtiss said.
Curtiss said many of the dogs don’t leave their kennels every day and are often not given mental stimulation or exercise.
“The staff, which I know have other duties, don’t have the interaction with them other than taking them to the outdoor kennels and back,” Curtiss said.
“Many times, the dogs don’t get exercise for days. They don’t get enrichment activities, things like kongs that you can stuff with food, to give them something to do. Most of the kennels are four feet by five feet and the dogs stay in there alone for up to 16 hours when the shelter is closed.”
Curtiss said it’s not a matter of not having the materials as they’ve got plenty of donations in support.
“They have the supplies…they’re just not being handed out,” she said.
Another major issue Curtiss had was the alleged euthanasia of dogs that she felt didn’t need to be put down and not putting down a potentially dangerous dog.
“There was a dog that had been taken to the vet by its owner to be euthanized because it had shown aggressive tendencies by humans,” Curtiss said.
“The vet couldn’t handle the dog to do so and the dog shelter got involved and the owner signed it over. One of the deputies told me he [the dog] was supposed to be euthanized, but the chief dog warden decided to give the dog more time, which is fine, but no work was done with the dog and he was kept in his kennel or chained up.
“At the time, no volunteers could approach him. He’d lunge and snap. [He] was basically a bite risk. While he’d not bitten anyone while he was there, he had gotten loose on dog shelter grounds multiple times and had people been back there, there’s no telling what he could have done.
“Luckily, it didn’t happen, but conditions were right. Even though a few staff members agreed he needed to be euthanized, the chief dog warden was the one preventing that.”
Curtiss said volunteer hours are down since she’s been there over the last year, but the shelter hasn’t done anything about it. She’s also offered to bring in people to help the dogs, such as behaviorists to do evaluations, but those offers have all been declined.
“Even though there’s a need for volunteers, there’s been no real outreach,” she said. “I don’t know if they recognize that, but it’s there.”
When it comes to training, Curtiss said the only required training is euthanasia training.
“That shows what their expectations are there,” she said. “Now that I made that [Facebook] post, I’m sure they’re keeping it clean, but it shouldn’t have to come to that.
“These dogs are suffering at the hands of people who have shown they don’t care, nor have the knowledge to help them,” she said.
“I’ve been working to push them in the right direction and I feel like I’ve been ignored, so now we’re just playing hardball.”
Another protester Chris, who declined to give a last name, said she worked in an animal clinic for many years and echoed some of the same issues Curtiss had experienced, sharing another story during her time as a volunteer at the shelter.
“I would walk the dogs and they brought me an older senior dog, and the minute they did, I could smell an infection and I could see it on her back under a flap of skin; it was raw with pus in it,” she said.
“When I pointed it out, nobody knew anything and when I asked if she got any vet care, and she hadn’t. They didn’t take her to the vet even though they suspected she had been hit by a car.
Chris did offer some suggestions.
“The shelter dogs need some help and need some positive changes, the commissioners need to be proactive with the dogs in their marketing, and better care,” Chris said.
In a joint statement to the media, Pickaway County Commissioners Harold “Champ” Henson, Gary Scherer and Jay Wippel said, “We stand on our record and the success of our shelter. The commissioners have full faith in the staff and are pleased with their performance carrying out the policies set by the commissioners.”
The group plans to visit the commissioners during their April 5 meeting at 2 p.m. to discuss their grievances in person.