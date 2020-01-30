CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Council, meeting as a committee of the whole, has decided more information is needed on the Public-Safety Answering Point (PSAP) decision following a presentation and discussion that lasted more than two hours Tuesday night.
The discussion centers on a proposal by the Pickaway County Commissioners for the city to contract with them, closing the city’s PSAP and dispatching center and contracting with the county. This has been a topic that’s hit council and committee floors several times in the last handful of years, to no conclusion.
Michelle Blanton and Sherri Theis, council members, gathered information in recent months from several parties including county officials, city administration, first responders, dispatchers and more. They presented their findings during the first part of the meeting.
“Our task is to present this information as clearly and completely as possible,” Theis said. “The most important fact to remember is that council, the administration, and the safety forces all have the same goal and that is provide the best safety services to the citizens of Circleville. To quote Mayor [Don] McIrloy, we’re all team Circleville.”
Blanton and Theis covered a wide range in topics in addition to the pure financials of the situation, including the timeline of events, a recent history of staffing at the police department and dispatching, budget concerns, the levy passed in November, call volumes both in the city PSAP and the county PSAP, how dispatching works, and what other duties city dispatchers have.
Theis and Blanton in their presentation made no recommendation and only shared the information they had gathered.
Following Blanton and Theis’ presentation, Tony Chamberlain, safety and human resources director for the city spoke. His message was that more information and clearing up conflicting information was needed in order to paint a full picture. He urged council to ensure that everything is understood before moving forward.
“I’m asking each of you to take this information that’s been gathered and presented tonight, digest it and look into any other information you need,” Chamberlain said. “Don’t feel pressured and ask if you’re missing anything. Then move forward how you choose…I’m asking that you just please take the time to digest the information.”
Chamberlain spoke about the safety levy and what he felt that vote meant on this issue and asked council to keep in mind of the dispatchers who are currently in limbo with their employment while this situation is played out.
“We need to remember our staff and how we’ve relied on them heavily,” he added. “Our dispatchers not knowing what’s going on from one month to the next is unacceptable and I ask that you keep them in mind when you make this decision. They are of the utmost importance to us. Although we have to think about money and about service we have to think about them.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff and Commissioner Jay Wippel represented the county in the discussion but did not add much more other than the proposal that has been provided. Both men said they were doing this in an effort to help the city, not to harm it or gain any additional control.
“As a lifelong citizen of the City of Circleville I represent, as Sheriff, all the citizens of Circleville, as does my fellow elected official, Commissioner Wippel,” Radcliff stated. “We’re not here to take people’s jobs, we’re not hear to do anything but assist. We reached out to the city because we knew the city was in trouble financially and we could make a difference. We still feel like that.
“We can talk about the numbers all day long, and I think that can be done in a smaller group sitting at a table together,” he continued. “We gave you the best information we have at the time. We’re not in a position where we have to be here we’re here because we think we can provide a service that is equal to what they currently have or better.”
Wippel, echoing a similar statement that Radcliff made, said the county wanted to provide an opportunity for city council to consider on what he called an important issue.
“We want to provide an opportunity for the city to consider and we’ve talked about this long before the levy was passed,” Wippel commented. “This has been going on for many years. I relate it to the OhioHealth Berger deal where we spent a long time talking about it and it was fully vetted. This is just an option for council to consider, we’re not here to twist arms.”
Wippel said they were proud of what the county’s PSAP has become.
“We’d be proud to have Circleville join us but if you don’t make that decision that’s fine,” he added. “If the new levy is something that will bridge the gap, that’s fine as well. I know you’re all well educated, good folks that care about the local citizens and will make the right decision.”
Council opened up the floor and heard from three Circleville Police Department personnel, Sargent Phil Roar and Detective Jon Farrelly as well as dispatcher Amanda Stringfield, retired police Sargent Matthew Hafey who is now running for Sheriff and Fire Chief Brian Thompson.
Stringfield spoke about what her job entails and the emotional burden that the dispatchers take from calls of people in their worst moments, some even dying while on the phone.
“You have an outstanding dispatching staff backing your city,” Stringfield remarked. “Most of the time we know who our callers are based on their voices. One time we were unable to get a location off a cell phone but because I could recognize the voice we were able to get him what he needed, medical attention. We’re personable with the citizen’s which benefits them.”
Stringfield said the county needed two PSAPS and dispatch centers and that it was in the city’s best interest to stay separate.
“If the county goes down, we’d pick them up and vise versa,” she added. “We need that backup plan because every single person’s life in this county, matters. Long term I don’t feel like this will benefit the citizens of Circleville, who at the end of the day we’re all here for.”
Farrelly, who has been with the department for 13 years said the department is at the lowest it’s ever been and said it would be “insane” to not have the city’s PSAP.
“The thought of moving our communications center anywhere else is absolutely insane,” Farrelly stated. “How can I know or trust having someone look out for my safety that I don’t know or that I don’t see their face. Over the past few years I’ve seen how the Sheriff’s Department feels about my brothers and sisters at the police department.
“There’s a drug house behind where I live and I gave them firsthand knowledge of and they did nothing. They did nothing because they were buying drugs and guns off violent offenders and didn’t tell us about it. We did a drug search and found a loaded AR-15 in his house. They were building a case and we found out because we de-conflicted, which is what you’re suppose to do so other agencies know what you’re doing.”
Farrelly called the dispatchers his family and that after a call in which he had to fire his weapon, he was requested to come back to the station to show the dispatcher that he was alright.
“I had to come back and give the dispatcher a hug because she was so worried about me that they called me and had me come back to the station,” Farrelly added.
He asked council to talk to other officers from other departments, not just the chiefs, on how they feel about the dispatchers.
“Talk to the officers, not the chiefs because they’re not satisfied,” he continued. “I talked with one officer on a traffic stop that had to wait 20 minutes before he got marked back on the radio.”
Roar shared a piece of advice for council from a pastor he knew.
“A pastor once told me, when you know the direction you’re going it’s crystal clear it’s the right way to go and this is not crystal clear at all,” Roar commented. “Contract negotiations need to be held in public forums and we need the voters to be on board because ultimately they’ll be the ones paying for it in the long run. We appreciate all you’ve done and I don’t mean to sound ungrateful but it’s just not clear to me.”
Barry Keller, council member and president pro tem, spoke at the meeting, calling for time to make a decision soon instead of putting off the discussion for more months or years.
“This isn’t something we’ve been talking about for the last six months or so, it’s been a multi-year discussion,” Keller said. “Last year you brought a proposal to city council and I think it’s safe to call it a proposal. We haven’t really said if we want to negotiate terms with the county.
“I think that’s what we’re trying to get to with this meeting today as a first step and I think that’s why President [David] Crawford has set meetings every Tuesday night to get this resolved one way or another. We need to know it for the citizens, the employees and the people that are receiving the service. We need to make a decision. We’ve been talking about it for too long,” he concluded.