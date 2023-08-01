Student winners from McDowell in the 2023 Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest.
Student winners from Salt Creek Elementary in the 2023 Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest.
Josie Willis from Washington Elementary won first place in the kindergarten and first grade category in the 2023 Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest.
Student winners from Westfall Elementary in the 2023 Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest.
Lucy Wolfe won second place in the 2023 Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest.
Brody Scott won an honorable mention in the 2023 Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest.
CIRCLEVILLE — The winners of the 2023 Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest have been announced.
email scollins@circlevilleherald.com
