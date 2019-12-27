CIRCLEVILLE — Recycling is important and this holiday season is no different so long as it’s done responsibly.
Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, assistant director for Ross Pickaway Highland and Fairfield Solid Waste District, said normal recycling rules apply.
Plastic bottles and jugs, glass jars and bottles, cartons, and metal cans that are clean are accepted as well as clean and dry mixed paper and cardboard. Wrapping paper and Christmas cards without glitter or foil and cardboard gift boxes are accepted as well.
Among the items not accepted and are not recyclable include Christmas lights and trees, bulbs and ornaments, bows, tape, food items, toys, plastic bags and wrap and clamshells.
“Not all plastic is recyclable in our program. Do not bag your items, leave it loose,” Haubeil-Grooms said. “No plastic items other than bottles and jugs will be accepted.”
Grooms said there were a few things the district tries to stress to residents.
“Containers fill up quickly around the holiday,” she said. “We service them quickly and as often as possible. Do not leave items on the ground. It is illegal dumping. There are multiple sites to recycle in the county. If one location is full you can check out our website for a list of alternate locations.”
Grooms said the recycling locations will remain open during and throughout the holidays.