CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is out in force again this year ensuring vendors are following proper procedures to keep their food and beverages safe to consume and notifying the public with a special orange notice.
Nasandra Wright, Pickaway County Public Health Commissioner, said they’ve partnered with the Ross, Hocking and Fairfield county health departments to inspect each food vendor.
“A lot of people go out and buy food and eat and don’t understand all the things that go into it to keep the public safe,” Wright said.
This year each booth is receiving an orange placard once they’ve been inspected as a visual indicator for the public.
“Every food vendor at the Pumpkin Show will be inspected and for the first time an orange placard will be placed visible for the public to know that they have been inspected by the health departments. We are taking new steps to ensure visitors and residents don’t become ill from the food they eat,” she added.
Wright said they’re still doing inspections, including follow up inspections but haven’t shut anyone down for violations.
“Most of the vendors have been coming for many years and are familiar with the rules and have good compliance,” Wright concluded.
If anyone has any concerns at the Pumpkin Show they can contact the Health Department directly by calling 740-477-9667.