CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health will be offering extended hours this week to help students get the vaccinations they need before heading back to school.
Public Health will be open on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday Aug. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. to offer immunizations at their office at 110 Island Road, Suit C, in Circleville.
“Immunizations don’t just protect us as individuals – they offer security to others in our community including protection to vulnerable populations such as young children, immunocompromised individuals, and the elderly through herd immunity,” said Nasandra Wright, executive director of Public Health, said. “The more people that are vaccinated, the more we are all protected from preventable, and sometimes fatal, diseases.”
Wright said parents must accompany their children to the department and bring their immunization records with them to the department to have their vaccinations updated.
“The goal of the health department’s immunization project is to reduce diseases that are treatable with vaccines,” Wright said. “This is a last push we’re doing for parents that were busy with their children’s activities or vacation over the summer to get them immunized before they go back to school. We’re doing the extended hours to accommodate those needs.”
Wright said each vaccine is $15 but for the uninsured, underinsured and those on Medicade, Care Source, or Molina will be covered.