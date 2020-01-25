CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health is warning the public of the recent coronavirus that has come to the U.S. and offers tips to protect yourself.
A new coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China has made it’s way outside China and to the U.S. with a now second infection. In China there are over 500 cases and 17 deaths that have been reported.
Coronavirus is a group of viruses that can cause a cold or more severe illness like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, more commonly known as MERS or sever acute respiratory syndrome, more commonly known as SARS. Symptoms of the virus are similar to pneumonia and include fever, cough, tightness in the chest and shortness of breath. Normally the virus is transmitted from animal to humans but this new coronavirus can be transmitted between humans.
“Although the new coronavirus hasn’t hit Pickaway County, it is still important to take proactive measures to prevent it,” Health Commissioner Nasandra Wright said. “Start by washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, avoiding contact with others who are sick, not traveling while sick, and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”
There is currently no vaccination available for the human version that is making its rounds.
“Even though there isn’t a vaccination available for human coronavirus, there are things you can do to prevent its spread,” Dr. Donald Fouts, medical director for PCPH, said. “Wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and avoid contact with people who are sick. That is the best way to prevent the spread of infection.”
PCPH is offering several tips to prevent and reduce the risk of infection including those provided by Fouts.
PCPH suggests washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, to avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, and to avoid close contact with people who are sick.
If you have cold-like symptoms, PCPH suggests helping protect others by staying home when you’re sick, avoiding close contact, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces.
PCPH also offers several tips to recover if the virus is contracted, since there are no treatments for the human coronaviruses and most people recover on their own without medical intervention. Among those tips include taking pain and fever medications, using a humidifier or taking a hot shower to ease a sore throat and cough, drinking plenty of liquids and resting.
“If you are concerned about your symptoms, you should see your healthcare provider,” Wright concluded.