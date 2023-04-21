The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has scheduled a virtual public hearing regarding AEP Ohio’s application for an electric security plan. This is in addition to the already scheduled in-person public hearings.
The virtual public hearing will start at 11 a.m. May 9. Those that wish to provide testimony via WebEx or telephone must pre-register before noon May 8 at https://bit.ly/23-23-REG, using “PUCO” if prompted for a password, or by calling (800) 686-PUCO (7826).
In-person public hearings, held near Athens, will be held at:
6 p.m. May 1, Washington State Community College, Arts & Science Building, Graham Auditorium, 710 Colegate Drive Marietta
12:30 p.m. May 22, PUCO Offices, 180 E. Broad St., Hearing Room 11-B, Columbus
5 p.m. May 23, Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Cardinal Classroom, Columbus
Those that testify will have their comments included in the case record. An evidentiary hearing will also take place at the PUCO offices in Columbus on July 10.
On Jan. 6, AEP Ohio filed an application for an electric security plan for the supply of “standard service offer” electric generation, and other related matters, for the period of June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2030. Standard service offer, sometimes known as the default rate, is the price for electric generation service for customers that do not participate in a government aggregation program or select a retail electric supplier on their own.
If approved as filed, AEP Ohio says customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month would see an average monthly increase of about 2% — or about $4 — each year of the plan’s term.
Qualifying customers 65 years of age or older would receive a $5 discount off their monthly customer charge.
Written comments may also be addressed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Comments should reference case docket number 23-23-EL-SSO.
A copy of AEP Ohio’s application and the entry scheduling the public hearing is available on the PUCO website www.PUCO.ohio.gov by clicking on the links to “Docketing Information System” and searching for case 23-23-EL-SSO.
