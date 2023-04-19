CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Giant Pumpkin Growers are reaching out to the public ahead of their May 6 deadline to ensure anyone who wants to take a shot at growing the 2023 Pumpkin Show giant can do so.
A number of years ago the club created the Charlie Brown and Snoopy contests, prizes especially for first time growers and growers that did not bring a pumpkin to the pumpkin show.
"Those who take advantage of these opportunities and take their pumpkins to be weighed at this year’s Pumpkin Show will be eligible not only for the Show’s prizes, but also for the following competition prizes being offered by the club," Bob Liggett, 15-time champion and member of the club said. "The heaviest pumpkin in both the Charlie Brown and Snoopy competitions will receive $200; second heaviest, $150; and third, $100."
Anyone who lives within a 25-mile radius of Circleville and has never grown a giant pumpkin, you can enter the Charlie Brown competition.
"For those who entered last year’s Charlie Brown competition, but did not bring a pumpkin to the show, you can enter the Snoopy competition," Liggett said. "Plants for these competitions will be started from seeds from a past pumpkin displayed at the Circleville Pumpkin Show."
Liggett said anyone wants a pumpkin needs to notify him by May 6 so they can ensure they have enough plants for pickup. Liggett can be reached at 740-474-3682.
The plants will be distributed at 1 p.m. on May 20 outside the main store of Rhoads Market on Route 56 East and at 3:30 p.m. on May 21 at Ortman’s Greenhouse, 105 Reo Drive, Chillicothe.
Liggett said any grower who decides to join the club for $5 will be invited to the summer picnic and patch tour of selected pumpkin growers.
"Club members will be available throughout the growing season for those who have questions or concerns about their plants," Liggett said. "New club members will also be eligible for the additional prizes that the club offers to its members."