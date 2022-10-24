CIRCLEVILLE — The 115th Annual Circleville Pumpkin Show has come and gone and now organizers take a moment to reflect before gathering themselves to start planning for next year.
Circleville Pumpkin Show Vice President Barry Keller said the weather was an impact both positively and negatively on attendance for the 2022 event.
“I think if you were to talk to people, other than the really cold wind on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather improved and led us into wonderful days Friday and Saturday,” he said. It was cold and it impacted the crowd those days but we sure made up for it on Friday and Saturday. I’d like to think we were right around the 400,000 mark for attendance. I could tell from the reports on traffic from the Highway Patrol and the parking lots that Saturday might have been one of our biggest days ever.”
Keller also spoke about the new tent provider, Pritchard Tents and how good they were to work with this year.
“The tent company did an outstanding job,” he said. “They came into town starting on Saturday and started doing some pre-assembly and worked all day. The tents looked wonderful and were uniform and consistent.
Saturday night they came into town at 11 p.m. and were completely gone by 7 a.m. Sunday morning. That set us off for a wonderful teardown and cleanup day. That made things go smoothly for the fire department and the Rumpke guys and city guys. I think the town got turned back around faster than normal and that’s because Pritchard Tents turned around faster than normal.”
Keller credited the first responders for helping to keep the 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show safe and without a major incident.
“Due to the great planning by all the agencies that help prepare for the show we had a safe show,” he said. “We always have trips and falls but we had no major incidents or injuries. When you think about bringing that many people to Circleville it takes a lot of people to work together to pull off a safe event like we just did.”
Keller also spoke about the trash issues on Friday and Saturday and how they want to apply for funding to increase the number while also being more strategic with their placement.
“The totes are here to stay because we no longer have cardboard boxes,” Keller said. “We need to work on getting more totes to accommodate the extra trash. What we need to do is reposition some totes and we may have too many in some areas and not enough in others. We’re learning where to put them to discard the trash. I know a lot of them were overflowing and that’s because of the large crowd. I’ll reach out to the Solid Waste District to see if we can apply to get a grant for more totes. We have 400 now but we could use another 200 of them.”
On the topic of trash, Keller said the Ohio Christian University and Logan Elm baseball teams, in addition to other volunteers, helped clean up the totes which made the process go really quickly, faster than ever before.
“We completely collected, cleaned and stored those totes in two and a half hours, all 400 of them, that’s amazing,” he said. “It’s because of those young men who came in with their coaches. We have a system in place now and it goes quick. It was amazing to think we had all them collected cleaned and stacked until next year in 2.5 hours."
Keller also gave a special shout out to all the volunteers that make the Pumpkin Show happen each year.
“We have over 250 dedicated volunteers and it takes every one of them to make the show as much of a success as it is,” he said. “We do this over and over and we try to get new volunteers and leaders engaged and the reason we’re successful is because of them.”
Keller said in the coming weeks they’ll have their wrap-up meetings and take what they learn from those into planning for the 2023 Pumpkin Show, scheduled for Oct. 18 through Oct. 21.
“We’re always looking to see how we’re going to make things better,” he said. "We’re going to have all our wrap up meetings with volunteers and meet with elected officias to see what we can do better. By the end of the year we start talking about new things for next year.”