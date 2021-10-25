CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show is now over and organizers are now in the wrap-up process for Ohio’s largest festival.
Barry Keller, Pumpkin Show Vice President, had only one reaction to the 114th annual festival.
“Wow, what a comeback,” he said. “Coming off a year of no Pumpkin Show due to the pandemic to come back in 2021 with a lot of new things, new rides and new vendors. For all these people to come together and put on this Pumpkin Show is tremendous.”
Keller said it takes lot of people to make the Pumpkin Show happen, and 2021’s show was no different.
“It takes a lot of people to make it successful, starting with the volunteers, all the city departments and the administration who supported us with some changes this year,” he said.
“All of it came together and I think people were excited to come back. I believe everyone who was there had a wonderful experience, including the vendors, ride company and the businesses. It all went really well.”
Keller said there wasn’t record attendance, but it was “darn close.”
“We had great weather Monday for set up and Tuesday and Wednesday were ideal weather,” he said.
“We had a shower in the morning on Thursday and it was grey and overcast but when I went around with The Ohio State University Marching Band for six blocks, there were solid walls of people all the way back to the buildings to see the band.
Friday was a misty shower and bit of rain, but Saturday was an over-the-top attendance day,” he said.
“I took video about 2:30 p.m. and all of our downtown streets were full of people.”
Keller said he wasn’t aware of any major issues that happened related to the Pumpkin Show last week and that the ride company, Poor Jack Amusements, had a good experience.
“I think now we’ll work on getting something long term with them in place,” he said.
Keller said they’re going to take the rest of 2021 and pay their bills, have post Pumpkin Show meetings and then hit it hard for the 2022 festival starting Jan. 1.
“We’re always looking at ways to do things better,” Keller said. “With taking a year off and coming back with so many new changes, there are things we want to work on to be better.
We’ll do that after the wrap up of this show with post meetings and we have our volunteer dinner through mid-November. Right now, we’re in the fallout stage with meetings and follow-up emails and calls and paying bills. Then it’s right back to work after the first of the year.”
There’s one thing for certain, Pumpkin Show is scheduled for next year starting Wednesday Oct. 19 running through until Oct. 22.