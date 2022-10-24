Editor's Note: Congratulations goes to Circleville Pumpkin Show's Fruits and Vegetable Show Winners. In some instances, the judge decided not to give various places if the weren’t the quality he wanted which explains why there may be gaps in this list. In categories where a judge didn't award anyone a ribbon, we cut those categories so as to preserve news space.
And praise goes to the committee: DORCAS MORROW, TRUSTEE, BETH SMALLEY, TRUSTEE, CONNIE DAMRON, GERRI PETTIT, AMELIA WILKINS, KELLI HOUTS, JANNA REEVES-WILKINS, TONYA THOMPSON,, TONYA NEFF, STEPHANIE GIBSON and KARI LANDENBERGER.
5 BEST KENNEBEC
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Colton Shea
3. Sydee Steck
5 BEST KIND ANY OTHER POTATOES
1. William Hill
2. Harley Wing
3. Tony Martin
3 BEST RED SWEET POTATOES
1. Diane Gabriel
3 BEST YELLOW SWEET POTATOES
David Kerns
BEST PLATE LIMAS – HULLED
1. Diane Gabriel
BEST PLATE STRING BEANS (10 PODS)
1. David Kerns
2. Janice Kerns -Bothel
3. Theresa Kerns
BEST JAR DRY HORTICULTURAL BEANS
1. Harley Wings
BEST JAR DRY NAVY BEANS
1. Barb Wing
2. Harley Wing
BEST JAR DRY LIMA BEANS
1. Harley Wing
3. Diane Gabriel
BEST JAR DRY RED KIDNEY BEANS
1. Harley Wing
BEST JAR DRY ANY OTHER KIND BEANS
1. Barbara Crist
2. Dennis Crist
3. Eleanor Wing
5 BEST TABLE BEETS
1. Marty Mace
5 BEST CARROTS
1. Marty Mace
5 BEST EARS FIELD CORN
1. Johnny Hoffman
2. Marty Mace
3. Brice Weller
5 BEST EARS ORNAMENTAL CORN
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Tony Martin
3. Seth Imler
10 BEST EARS STRAWBERRY POPCORN
1. Diane Gabriel
10 BEST EARS YELLOW POPCORN
1.Gene Koch
10 BEST EARS ANY OTHER KIND POPCORN
1. Diane Gabriel
5 BEST YELLOW ONIONS
1. Gene Koch
2. Evelyn Cooper
5 BEST WHITE ONIONS
Zane Trace FFA
30 – 5 BEST GREEN PEPPERS
1. Randy Eitel
2. Harley Wing
3. Barbara Crist
5 BEST RED PEPPERS
1. Reuben Richards
2. Andrew Crist
3. Barbara Crist
5 BEST HUNGARIAN WAX PEPPERS
1. Piper Weller
2. Randy Eitel
5 BEST RED PIMENTOS
1. Aubrey Johnston
2. Brice Weller
5 BEST HOT PEPPERS
1. Marty Mace
2. Tim Fouch
3. Matt Harber
5 BEST ANY OTHER KIND PEPPERS
1. William Hill
2. Diane Hill
3. Kristie Steck
5 BEST WHITE RADISHES
David Kerns
5 BEST RED RADISHES
2. Dennis Crist
3. Theresa Kerns
5 BEST RED TOMATOES
1. Randy Eitel
2. Tony Martin
3. Clarissa Cooper
5 BEST SMALL (SALAD) TOMATOES
1. Grady Johnston
2. Zane Trace FFA
3. Marcia Helwagon
5 BEST YELLOW TOMATOES
1. Dave Hulse
2. Holly Hulse
5 BEST ANY OTHER KIND TOMATOES
1. Harley Wing
2. Matt Harbor
3. Randy Eitel
42 – 5 BEST ANY KIND TURNIPS
1. Theresa Kerns
2. Laura Bethel
3. Gene Koch
2 BEST ACORN SQUASH
1. Harley Wing
2. Gene Koch
3. Marty Mace
2 BEST BUTTERNUT SQUASH
1. Gene Koch
2. Dennis Crist
3. Harley Wing
45 – 2 BEST ZUCCHINI SQUASH
1. Alivia Stump
2. Marty Mace
3. James Russell Jr
2 BEST ANY OTHER KIND SQUASH
2. Dennis Crist
50 – BEST SWISS CHARD
Marcia Helwagon
BEST EGG PLANT
2. Diane Gabriel
5 BEST OKRA
1. Dennis Crist
2.
3.Harley Wing
BEST STALK PEANUTS
2. Asher & Penn Hollingsworth
10 BEST HICKORY NUTS
1. Marty Mace
2. Tom Shea
3. Kristie Steck
10 BEST BLACK WALNUTS
1. Tony Martin
2. Harley Wing
3. Linda Mace
10 BEST CHESTNUTS
1. Harley Wing
MOST UNUSUAL FREAK
1. Alivia Stump
2. Diane Gabriel
3. Tony Martin
ANY VEGETABLE NOT LISTED
1. Clarissa Cooper
2. David Kerns
3. Johnny Hoffman
BEST WATERMELON
1. Harley Wing
2. Aubrey Johnston
LARGEST BEET
1. Clarissa Cooper
2. Tony Martin
LARGEST TURNIP
1. David Kerns
LARGEST CUCUMBER
1. Randy Eitel
LARGEST SUNFLOWER HEAD
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Tony Martin
3. Kay Jacobs
LARGEST CARROT
1. Tony Martin
LARGEST POTATO
1. Tony Martin
2. Diane Gabriel
3. Colton Shea
LARGEST SWEET POTATO
1. Gene Koch
2. Diane Gabriel
3. Marty Mace
LARGEST TOMATO
1. Vonda Loats
2. Sela Weller
LARGEST ZUCCHINI
1. Alivia Stump
2. Boone Cline
3. Marty Mace
LARGEST WATERMELON
1. Silas Wickline
2. Samuel Wickline
LARGEST SQUASH
1. Gene Koch
2. Harley Wing
3. Richard Rudy
5 BEST APPLES – ANY KIND
1. Harley Wing
5 BEST PEARS
1. Caryn Koch - Esterline
2. Caleb Esterline
3. Cicely Esterline
5 LARGEST PEARS
1. Cicely Esterline
2. Caleb Esterline
3. Caryn Koch - Esterline
BEST PLATE ANY KIND FRUIT
1. Kristie Steck
2. Sydee Steck
3. Clarissa Cooper
BEST DISPLAY OF FRUITS & VEGETABLES
1. Annie Crist
2. Kerns Family Farm
3. Piper Jacobs
PUMPKIN FACE – AGES 3 – 5
1. Piper Weller
2. Michael Spurlock Jr.
3. Anderson Otey
PUMPKIN FACE – AGES 6 – 7
1. Brice Weller
2. Asher Williamson
3. Charlie McDonie
BEST OF SHOW AGES 3 – 7
Rylynn Arnold
PUMPKIN FACE – AGES 8 – 9
1. Cambree Finckel
2. Jordan Brzycki
3. Evy Seitz
PUMPKIN FACE – AGES 10 -12
1. Julie Kinne
2. Xavier Allen
3. Davion Moran
BEST OF SHOW AGES 8 – 12
Beau Largent
PUMPKIN FACE – AGES 13 – 15
1. Ashton Epps
2. Ruthie Gulyassy
3. Chloe Kilbarger
PUMPKIN FACE – AGES 16 & OVER
1. Shirley Timmons
2. Kayla Canter
3. Sylvie McDonald
BEST OF SHOW AGES 13 & OVER
Marvella Tatman