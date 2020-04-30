CIRCLEVILLE — In the 114 years of the Circleville Pumpkin Show, the base premise hasn’t changed, but rather it’s evolved and made upgrades and additions throughout the years, and the last decade has been no different.
In the last 10 years, the Pumpkin Show footprint has remained unchanged, but new attractions, upgraded security and collaboration are some of the areas the festival has improved.
“For the last 10 years, we’ve had multiple college bands in our parades; from The Ohio State University Marching Band, to the Ohio University Marching 110, to the Cincinnati Bearcat Band,” Barry Keller, vice president of the Pumpkin Show said. “They’re huge attractions to the show. We created a solid souvenir booth that’s grown and now we have two. They have turned into a consistent revenue stream at the Pumpkin Show and it’s funded a lot of things the show has done, around donations to the Pumpkin Show itself to fund different things.”
One of the bigger undertakings in the last 10 years is when they trademarked the logo, the Circleville Pumpkin Show name and the famous Winky pumpkin.
“The trademark agreements have spread the goodwill of the show,” Keller said. “We protected the trademark four or five years ago and that’s also turned into a revenue stream.”
Keller said another major change for the last 10 years was the creation of the Circleville Pumpkin Show Foundation, a 501©3 charity that fundraises for the show and the community.
“It’s a separate 501©3 from the Pumpkin Show,” Keller said. “It’s still in its growing stages. It took care of a pretty big project in and of itself — the Pumpkin Show Park. That was a pretty big project.”
Speaking of the Pumpkin Show Park, Keller said the park is located on the site of the former American Hotel that burned down in 2008.
“We could talk about the park all day with what it has contributed to the show, the Downtown Circleville community, local businesses and as a destination for events,” Keller said. “It’s been supported by the (Downtown Business Association), (Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce), churches, the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau.”
The park has become a focal point for events in recent years by hosting many of the bigger events.
“Through the possibilities of if it would or wouldn’t work moving the main stage, there we’ve proven those doubters wrong because it’s proven to be a great place to have the show,” he added. “Having Big Miss, Little Miss and the auction there has been a definite plus to the show. It doesn’t block the street.”
A big improvement is the addition and implementation of reusable trash toters in place of cardboard boxes for trash. The show has also added recycling to the festival as well.
“Through the graciousness of the EPA and the local solid waste district, we received grant dollars to buy the trash toters and recycling bins, as well as the equipment to transport them in,” Keller commented. “It improves the overall look and the ability to handle trash for the show.”
Collaboration has been another big addition to the show in recent years.
“We now have a collaboration with the Pickaway County Fair Board,” Keller added. “It’s something that wasn’t in place for many years until the last several years. They use our stages, our equipment, our event fencing and our toters during the fair. We’re excited and happy about it because we want the new fairgrounds to be successful. They utilize our equipment to put on their events in exchange for storing our equipment there. It’s been a great collaboration with the fair.”
Leadership has changed as well; recently, a couple key leaders have passed away and others have stepped down, allowing new volunteers to step up and take over.
“You have new volunteers and new people to take on things, but we’ve also got new leaders,” he remarked. That’s a big improvement in the last few years. We’ve lost some of our volunteers but we’re always looking for new volunteers and those turn into leaders.”
The Pumpkin Show has reused a space on West Franklin Street that held the Visitors Bureau tent and turned it into a craft vendor area of the festival.
“(The Visitors Bureau) decided to go a different direction, so we now have that as a craft vendor area operated by the Pumpkin Show organization,” Keller continued. “This will be its third year and it’s growing because craft vendors are finding out about it and want to be a part of that. It’s always transforming into something better. That’s been a great addition to the Pumpkin Show as well.”
Nanisa Osborn, a trustee with the Pumpkin Show, said national media attention has been beneficial to the show. The Pumpkin Show was featured on the cover of the Wall Street Journal in 2011.
“They talked about (multiple largest pumpkin winners, Bob and Jo Liggett) and getting their large pumpkin to grow, but also about the festival,” she said.
Osborn said social media has also been an important part of the show, as they’ve added photo spots and opportunities encouraging people to tag their photos.
“Social media is a big part and we now have Facebook, as well as Instagram pages that we have out there, as well as our website,” Osborn said.
Starting 2014, The Eyes of Freedom Memorial honoring Lima Company that lost 23 men in combat during the war in Afghanistan, was added to the show. The memorial is a dedication to all those that have died in war. It’s been housed inside Memorial Hall every year since, being joined by the Spirit of America’s Story since 2017.
“I think the lead in for them on the five-year anniversary has been a big deal for them and I think that makes it even more special and makes them want to come back,” Keller said of the motorcycle escort they received.
According to Osborn, the addition of the Lindsey’s Bakery Giant Pumpkin Pie has been a great way to fundraise for the new 501©3 as well as Ted Lewis Park.
“It has continued to grow and it’s something that allows many members of the community to get involved,” she remarked. “Half of the money raised goes to the Pumpkin Show Park and the other half this last year went to Ted Lewis Park. Those are both good things for the community.”
One change that may be bittersweet is how entries have evolved and changed. There are fewer home arts and crafts and baked entries, but on the flip side, art has grown tremendously.
“I think the change in entries is a sign of the times,” Keller added. “I don’t think people bake as much as they use to or can items as much as they use to. That’s a handed-down item of family tradition. I don’t know how much that is done now because we still have a lot of entries, but interest has been declining.
“But if you got art, we’re out of art space,” he continued. “We’re overwhelmed with art and we need more room for art. That’s a long term goal for us is to address that. We need more room for our kids and adults to display their art.”
Stepping up safety has been another action the Pumpkin Show has addressed. They’ve added a watch tower that helped locate two missing children during 2019’s show and have controlled access points that don’t allow unimpeded entry into the Pumpkin Show.
“The Pumpkin Show used city and school vehicles, as well as additional barricades to help make for a safer entry into the Pumpkin Show,” Keller noted. “It’s meant to slow vehicles down so a car can’t get a full head of steam and drive down through a crowd of people, whether it’s intentional or non-intentional, and limits traffic access to the crowded downtown streets.”
Looking ahead
As the Circleville Pumpkin Show continues into the future, Keller said they’ll keep working on things while maintaining the show’s character.
“We’re always trying to do things better in how we can improve from year to year,” he stated. “You have to have a continuing new volunteer base. We have to have new people step up, but we need even more.”
One of those ways may be looking at acquiring a bigger building for art and continuing to build on recent successes like partnerships with the fair.
“Is there a way to buy a bigger or better building to store or display art or to work on our relationships and collaborations,” Keller questioned. “Last year, we reached out to the private lot folks and we held our first-ever meeting with the private lot owners and we talked about what their contribution to the show is and what we can do to work together. Those relationships need to improve and get better because ultimately, we’re trying to put on a festival that’s safe for our visitors.”
Keller is working on safety and partnering with local safety forces, such as the Emergency Management Agency and the State Highway Patrol; that is key.
“Our safety forces, the EMA and State Highway Patrol are all working to make the show run smoothly, but be safe,” Keller continued. “We have to take their expertise on how to make it safer and not have a disaster or something unwanted happen. There will be more measures put into place in the future. The Pumpkin Show is unique in that we have all these people in our downtown streets and we’re not like an open fairgrounds. It gives logistically, problems for safety forces and EMA. It’s tough trying to manage that many people, because if we get a great weather week, we’ll get 500,000 people in Circleville in a town that’s normally 14,000. We have to manage that efficiently and safely.”
One of the things the show doesn’t want to do is expand the perimeter or add more vendors to obstruct the parade, which draws a big crowd of people.
“The Pinckney Street area is a residential area and we’ve not taken booths down and allowed that as a parade viewing area. We also have parade viewing area where we have bleachers staged. If we start expanding booths and vendors — we now get into those areas. I don’t know we’ll look to do that. Pickaway Street is a very needed area for parade staging, band bus parking. Those are consumed. We don’t want to compromise the parades because having seven parades — those are draws for sure. People want to watch their son, daughter or grandchild in the parade. The Parade of Bands is our most watched parade each week.”
Osborn said one of the big projects they want to tackle is going digital or mostly digital with registration.
“We are going to try to take our entries digitally instead of paper entry blanks,” she noted. “We’re hoping to do some of those online to do things a little more smoothly and provide better access for information, but that’s a big challenge for us, but hopefully in the next few years we’ll work towards that.”
Keller said a concern moving forward could be changes to the fire or safety codes that could impact vendors, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope there’s nothing major that comes down the road as far as fire safety or board of public health changes that could impact our vendors, but you don’t know what will happen,” Keller commented. “COVID-19 might change how the whole world will operate. Who knows how this will impact all of us down the road?”
Osborn hopes that the Pumpkin Show continues to be a great opportunity for locals to make money and be able to do the outreach and other things they do all year.
“(The Pumpkin Show) gives a great opportunity to the businesses as well as city groups, churches and whomever who have booths downtown to make a great impact on their financial health and if they’re open, that will continue,” she said.
Keller echoed her thoughts, saying that the ultimate goal is to put on a great Pumpkin Show each and every year.
“There are so many organizations, non-profits and churches that rely on our week to financially make them healthy,” he continued. “It would be not good for them if we had a bad show week. We want them to have a good Pumpkin Show week because that means we have a great week. Some people, it does impact negatively, but there are a lot of businesses that have a great week. They rely on those out of town visitors to come and spend their dollars.”