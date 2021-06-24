CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show will be a full go in 2021 after missing the 2020 show for the first time in more than 75 years.
Barry Keller, vice president of the Circleville Pumpkin Show Inc., made the announcement Wednesday night following the Board of Trustee’s meeting.
“The Board of trustees of the Circleville Pumpkin Show, Inc. are happy to announce that we will once again be celebrating the Circleville Pumpkin Show in 2021,” Keller said in a press release. “The 114th Pumpkin Show will take place on Oct. 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2021.”
Keller said the board is planning for a full Pumpkin Show “at this point.”
The 2020 Circleville Pumpkin Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and at the time it would normally start to send out various contracts, the stay-at-home order was still in place.
The Circleville Pumpkin Show started in 1903 when then Mayor George Haswell organized a small display in front of the waterworks office on West Main Street. Since then, the Pumpkin Show has been a yearly staple and only missed a couple of years due to wartime efforts. The Pumpkin Show has previously been canceled three times— 1918, 1942 and 1943 — and a fourth time partially in 1944. All four cancelations were during wartime.
The trustees have been planning this Pumpkin Show since last year, following Keller’s challenge to the fellow trustees to make the 2021 Pumpkin Show the best one yet.