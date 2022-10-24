Pumpkin Show Parade Float Winners Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor's Note: Congratulations goes to Circleville Pumpkin Show's parade float winners:BEST OF SHOWBoy Scout Troop #170CLASS ONE1ST New Life Church2nd Pee Wee FootballCLASS TWO1ST Health Care LogisticsCLASS THREE1ST Asvhille Fourth of July2nd AMVET Post 2256CLASS FOUR1st Morton Pumpkin Patch2nd Taylor Rental3rd Logan Elm Health Care CenterPARTICIPATION AWARDSBrown Memorial HomePickaway & Hocking County CASA Program Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Float Parade Show Broadcasting Events Two Three Congratulations One Best Of Show Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now AC's Spires Crowned Miss Pumpkin Show Circleville Pumpkin Show Baby Contest Winners Crowned Lunsford Crowned Little Miss Pumpkin Show City’s Landmark Bakery Preps For Big Week Circleville Woman Killed in Traffic Accident Trending Recipes