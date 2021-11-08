CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce has announced a new event to celebrate the holiday season in Downtown Circleville, Christmas in Pumpkin Park on Dec. 12.
The event will bring back the Santa House and tree-lighting ceremony of years past, but will also include a vendor village, Santa’s barnyard petting zoo and crafts and activities for the kids. The park is located in the 100 block of North Court Street.
“The entire community united to make the event a realty,” said Chamber Director Ivory Harlow.
“Rhoads Garden Center will donate a tree and Elsea Incorporated will provide the Santa House. The Downtown Business Alliance is doing the decorating, and Uptown Circleville will provide volunteer support. The Pickaway County Community Foundation is sponsoring cocoa and cookies, and the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities will facilitate kids' activities.”
The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. A full line-up of music and entertainment will perform on Pumpkin Park Stage. A variety of community chorus groups and dancers will perform every hour, on the hour. There will also be hot cocoa and cookies. The event was granted use by the Circleville Pumpkin Show Inc. who own the park.
“Pumpkin show volunteers didn’t take a moment to rest before signing on to help with the Christmas event,” Harlow said.
“The number of individuals and organizations involved in conceptualizing, planning and executing Christmas in Pumpkin Park is too vast to mention! The spirit of community is my favorite thing about Pickaway County.”
The Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for the event. Email chamber@pickaway.com, or call the chamber at 740-474-4923 for sponsor information.
Vendors and entertainers can email chamber@pickaway.com for opportunities.