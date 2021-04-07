CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has adopted legislation to allow the 2021 Circleville Pumpkin Show to proceed, but that doesn’t mean the festival will go on as usual.
Council member Katie Logan Hedges introduced the legislation before full council, explaining the reason for it.
“This is the annual ordinance that we pass to allow the Pumpkin Show to happen,” Hedges said. “It doesn’t mean that the Pumpkin Show is in fact happening. At this time, stipulations from Governor [Mike] DeWine have not come out. This is just a routine ordinance that we pass under the assumption we will have the Pumpkin Show this year.”
Barry Keller, council member and vice president of the Pumpkin Show, gave a brief update on the decision.
“Pumpkin Show Inc. is still waiting for guidance from the governor like all festivals in the state Ohio, but we still have to plan as if we’re going to have a full-blown Pumpkin Show and that process needs to begin now and this is the first step,” he said.
The measure passed 5-0 with Keller abstaining from the vote and Tom Klitzka absent from the meeting.
So far in 2021, The Ashville Viking Festival and Deercreek Dam Days have canceled. Other festivals happening later in the year, like the Ashville Fourth of July Festival have yet to make an announcement one way or another.
The 2021 Pickaway County Fair is still on with restrictions while the fair board waits for DeWine’s guidelines that are yet to come.