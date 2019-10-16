CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show is stepping up measures this week in the name of public safety.
Barry Keller, vice president of the Pumpkin Show said they’ve begun a limited access program to limit road vehicles from entering the show, especially unimpeded with more controlled access points.
“What that means is that a lot of the street locations will have a physical barrier at that location,” Keller said. “That could be a school bus, van, barricade, police vehicle, any barricade that could cause a person to have to slow down to enter the show on the street. It’s meant to slow vehicles down so a car can’t get a full head of steam and drive down through a crowd of people whether it’s intentional or non-intentional and limits traffic access to the crowded downtown streets.”
Darrin Flick, Emergency Management Agency executive director, echoed Keller on the reasoning behind the event, citing issues at other events even recently.
“We looked at the Pumpkin Show and wanted to make sure we were doing everything we could to protect the public,” Flick stated. “We looked at all the roads and ways to keep someone from ramming into a crowd whether it’s accidental like someone having a heart attack or intentional.”
Keller said this is a measure they’ve talked about doing in years past but with other events around the world experiencing tragic events, now was the time to make the change.
“We’ve talked about it over the last two or three years as we’ve seen things happen in the world at other big events we feel with have to do things to protect the pumpkin show and the visitors to it,” Keller added.
Flick said the idea was in cooperation between The Pumpkin Show, his office and local first responders.
“I think you’ll see if you walk around we have some barricades that are set up in a serpentine fashion and you have to zig-zag to get through,” he continued. “You can get through, you just have to go slow. We have other vehicles that are strategically parked. If you need to move them to get the parade in or for a big truck you can do that.”
Keller said foot traffic will remain unimpeded and it will be business as usual as the barriers will only affect vehicles.
“Vehicles can still enter the show, as they have in years past, this just requires them to slow down,” Keller stated. “We’re still trying to be selective which cars get in and where they access. We still issue passes and those cars will still have access but you’re not going to be able to drive right on in especially during the hours of the show. It’s all in the name of the show.”
Flick said next year they’re making plans to expand safety but didn’t have any specifics and the hope is that any new safety measure is never needed.
“We’ll continue to do things to make things safer and better and hopefully nobody will need it or know it’s going on,” he concluded.