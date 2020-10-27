On July 15, The Pumpkin Show board of trustees announced the cancellation of the 2020 Pumpkin Show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 98 days between their announcement and the start of the show, various groups and organizations around Pickaway County Worked to capture elements of the week long festival.
Pumpkin Show Vice President Barry Keller said after the announcement the decision was one of the biggest challenges he has faced since being elected 25 years ago.
“I know that the board made the right decision for the community, but it will be a challenge for many of the civic, fraternal, school and church groups who fund their charitable activates from their Pumpkin Show booths to find different funding sources,” stated Keller. “And the loss of revenue to the local businesses from the many visitors the Pumpkin Show brings to our community will be difficult for them after the pandemic closures many of them have endured.”
In their reasoning for canceling The Pumpkin Show in 2020, the Board cited orders from the state requiring continued closures of festivals, the safety requirements for mass gatherings, and social distancing. Each year, approximately 400,000 people come to Circleville for the festival and it’s one of the largest open-air festivals in the United States.
“For our community and our Pumpkin Show volunteers, this was the right decision to make,” Keller added. “Cases are going up, not down in Ohio. We don’t know what will happen in the fall and we felt this was the right decision to make.”
In response, several community groups and organizations started creating their own Pumpkin Show-like events such as the Great Pumpkin Escape organized by the United Way of Pickaway County that took place on what would have been the Saturday of Pumpkin Show.
“When the difficult decision was made to cancel the Pumpkin Show, we started brainstorming ideas to provide an activity for the community to embrace and help fill the huge void left as a result of the impact of the coronavirus,” Jama Cobb, executive director of the United Way of Pickaway County, said. “We wanted to offer an alternative activity that would allow for safe participation while also providing the food options we love so much during that beloved week.”
Sunrise Rotary club president Gwen Wolford said their hope was to share some of the Pumpkin Show magic through another event, the “Taste of Pumpkin Show held Oct. 17 and attended by several local organizations that usually fundraise during the Pumpkin Show.
“Our hopes were to give the community a bit of Pumpkin Show feeling but doing it safely in the middle of the pandemic,” Wolford said. “The Pumpkin show felt they couldn’t keep people safe so the club got together this summer to brainstorm what we could do and this is what we came up with. We’re very excited to bring this opportunity to the community with our chili and some of the other things they look forward to each year.”
Wolford said they also wanted to financially fill the holes from the Pumpkin Show and continue the community service and charitable work the event funds.
“Last year, Sunrise Rotary invested just under $20,000 in the community and we need to make money this year to continue that tradition,” she said. “Without the Pumpkin Show that is a challenge.”
One event from the annual event did go on. The Giant Pumpkin contest took place at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Event Center where people could social distance and still enjoy some of that Pumpkin Show fun. Bob Liggett, a now 14 time champion had the heaviest pumpkin at 1755.5 lbs.
Liggett said part of the fun is to show off pumpkins to other people, something that will be diminished this year due to both the pandemic and the lack of the show.
“I’m not going to get that stimulus as far as the number if people don’t see it,” he said. “Will it affect if I am going to grow next year? Probably not, as long as we have one or two of these that make it, we’ll bring them. It’s not quite as much fun, without the people. We’ve not been talking about our pumpkins as much due to COVID-19.”
Following his win, Liggett said he’s already looking forward to the 2021 Pumpkin Show.
“The patch has already been marked out in the yard and the soil is already in the lab being analyzed to see what we need to add,” he said.
Looking to next year, Keller said the Pumpkin Show board of trustees will have another meeting before the end of the year to kick off planning for 2021.
“Typically this is the week we all catch our breath after Pumpkin Show week,” Keller said. “We don’t have to worry about it but we’re already starting to think about next year. We have major contracts to execute and those are all the things we’ll work on right away. This is the time to think about any major changes we want to make for the show next year.”