Editor's Note: Congratulations goes to Circleville Pumpkin Show's Flower Show Winners
Section 1 – Houseplants
Class 1 African Violets (Single Crown)
A. Single Bloom
1st Jan Reid
B. Double Bloom
Class 2 Begonias (Tuberous Only)
1st Diane Hill
2nd Gary Lowe
Honorable Mention - Miria Dunn; Laura Bethel
Class 3 Cacti
1st Jan Reid; Ernie Weaver
2nd Diana Weaver; Maria Dunn
3rd Micah Emerine; Mary Gayhard
Honorable Mention - Sandi Tomer; Isabella Catsal
Class 4 - Succulents
Group 1
1st Gary Lowe; Jennifer Hendershot
2nd Maria Dunn; Lacie Emerine
3rd Jessica Lowe; Micah Emerine
Honorable Mention - Andrea Weller; Abigail McDonald
Class 5 – Vining Plants
1st Shelva Neff
2nd Maria Dunn
3rd Yavonda Clark
Honorable Mention - Judith Iles
Class 6 – Foliage Plants
GREEN
1st
2nd Gary Lowe
VARIEGATED
1st Andrea Weller
2nd Jennifer Hendershot
3rd Gary Dunn
Honorable Mention - Jan Reid
Class 7 - Ferns
1st Pam Smith
2nd Jan Reid
Class 8 – Any Other Kind
1st Jan Reid
2nd Jessica Lowe
3rd Lacie Emerine
Honorable Mention - Mary Gayhart
Class 9 Hanging Plants
A. Flowering Type
1st Kay Jacobs
2nd Carolyn Seitz
3rd Jan Reid
B. Foliage Type
1st Josie Noble
2nd Gary Lowe
3rd Naomi Adkins
Honorable Mention - Carolyn Seitz
C. Ferns
1st Vickie Johnston
2nd Naomi Adkins
3rd Judith Iles
Section I – Best of Show: Gary Lowe
Section II - Decorative
A. Fairy Garden
1st Gary Lowe
2nd Andrea Weller
3rd Jan Reid
Honorable Mention – Ruth Holt
B. Terrariums
1st Jan Reid
2nd Lisa McDonald
3rd LeAnn Lane
Honorable Mention -Barba Wing
Section II Best of Show – Gary Lowe
Section III – Specimens
Class 1 – Roses-Any Color
A. Hybrid Tea
1st
2nd Debbie Thompson
3rd Vickie Johnston
B. Grandiflora
1st Andrea Weller
C. Floribunda
1st Andrea Weller
D. Miniatures
1. Spray
2. Singles
1st Miriam Cooper
2nd Jan Reid
3rd Dave Hulse
E. Knock Out – Spray
1st Tammy Garner
2nd Jennifer Hendershot
3rd Brice Weller
Honorable Mention - Pattie Elward
F. Climbing
1st David Kerns
2nd Janice Kerns - Bothel
3rd Laura Bethel
Honorable Mention - Theresa Kerns
G. Shrub
1st Jan Reid
Class 2- Dahilia
Decorative (4” to 6”)
1st Brice Weller
2nd Theresa Kerns
3rd Janice Kerns Bothel
Cactus (4” - 6”)
1st Debbie Thompson
2nd Miriam Cooper
E. Miniature (2” – 4”)
1st Pattie Elward
2nd Dave Hulse
3rd Kay Martin
Pompson
Class 3 – Cleosia
A. Crested Cockscomb
1st Jason Speakman
2nd Vickie Johnston
3rd
B. Plume, Feathered
1st Ashlee Iles
2nd Pattie Elward
3rd Mike Iles
C. Spike
1st Vickie Johnston
2nd Pattie Elward
Honorable Mention - Ashlee Iles
Class 4 – Branch Specimen
A. Fruited Branch
1st Mike Iles; Ashlee Iles
2nd Yavonda Clark; Greg Huffer
3rd George Jacobs; Debbie Thompson
Honorable Mention - Miriam Cooper; Paul Jacobs
B. Branch with Autumn Foliage
1st George Jacobs; Kay Martin
2nd Ruth Holt; Judith Iles
3rd Ashlee Ilse; Debbie Thompson
Honorable Mention Grace Jacobs;
Leaha Hooks
Class 5 – Marigolds
A. French
1st Kay Jacobs; Jennifer Hendershot
2nd Holly Hulse; Mary Hulse
3rd Dave Hulse; Laura Bethel
Honorable Mention - Gwen Jacobs;
Alivia Stump
B. American Hybrid
1st Laura Bethel
2nd Janice Kerns Bothel
3rd Donald Brown
Honorable Mention - Dave Hulse
Class 6 – Chrysanthemums
E. Decorative
1. White
1st Andrea Weller
2. Yellow
1st Jennifer Hendershot
2nd Ruth Holt
3. Purple and Pink
1st Jennifer Hendershot
2nd Mike Iles
3rd Vickie Johnston
Honorable Mention - Judith Iles
4. Bronze and Orange
1st Kay Martin
2nd Yavanda Clark
3rd Kay Jacobs
Honorable Mention – Tammy Garner
5. Red
1st Mary Gayhart
2nd Kay Jacobs
3rd Diane Hill
F. Anemone
G. Daisy Mum
1st Ruth Holt
2nd Vickie Johnston
Class 7.
A. Zinnias
1st Tammy Garner
2nd Ruth Holt
3rd Mike Iles
Honorable Mention - Linda Iles
Class 8 – Any Other Kind
A. Annuals
1st Ruth Holt
2nd Dave Hulse
3rd Holly Hulse
Honorable Mention - Kay Martin
B. Perennials
1st Tammy Garner
2nd Piper Weller
3rd Diane Hill; Holly Hulse; Alivia Stump
Honorable Mention - Jennifer Hendershot
Section III Best of Show – Jason Speakman
Section IV – Artistic Arrangements
Theme: Pickaway County
Class 1. Mt. Oval
1st Diane Gantz
2nd Sylvia McDonald
Class 2- Stages Pond
1st Diane Gantz
2nd Sylvia McDonald
Class 3 – The Logan Elm
1st Diane Gantz
2nd Abby McDonald
3rd Laura Bethel
Honorable Mention - Sylvia McDonald
Class 4 – Ted Lewis
1st Diane Gantz
2nd Sylvia McDonald
Class 5 – Pumpkin Show
1st Diane Gantz
2nd Chloe Febes
3rd Laura Bethel
Best of Show – Diane Gantz
Section V – Juniors
Theme: Ted Lewis
Class 1 Ages 10 and Under
1st Rylynn Arnold
Class 2 Ages 11 to 17
1st Grace Jacobs
Best of Show – Rylynn Arnold