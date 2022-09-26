Pumpkin Show's Parade Secrets

Pumpkin Show Parade committee chairs Kim and Craig Wellman recently gave Circleville Noon Rotary an insider's view into how the committee makes the parade pop with excitement year after year. Pictured with Kim and Craig Wellman is Tony Robinson, Rotary program chair.
CIRCLEVILLE — Before snow finished falling this winter, the first request to march in a Circleville Pumpkin Show parade had already arrived, and so begins the nearly year-long task of collecting, sorting and organizing hundreds of parade entries to create a free-flowing sequence of floats, bands and marching units for placement in at least one of the show's seven parades.
Parade committee chairs Kim and Craig Wellman recently gave Circleville Noon Rotary an insider's view into how the committee keeps the traditions alive, yet prepares for the unexpected, ranging from weather delays and last-minute entries to the occasional breakdown of vehicles mid-parade.
While variety is a staple of Pumpkin Show parades, the Wellmans say keeping each parade entertaining falls to a time-tested, standardized process.
Kim said once approved, parade applicants are mailed a numbered placard, which gets them into an assigned parade and is key to ensuring their entry is correctly matched to the information provided to announcers along the parade route. Craig told Rotary the parade committee is very aware that long parades are not necessarily crowd pleasers, and the committee's goal is to keep parades to less than 90 minutes long.
"Less than that we're happy," he said. "But, if they go longer it causes some stress."
The couple said questions often arise in regards to the length of the Thursday night parade of bands. Craig explained marching bands need physical distance between them to ensure the crowd hears one band at a time, and not a musical cacophony. This spacing is accomplished by placing vintage and antique farm tractors between the bands.
The tractors make effective buffers, and Kim added they also serve as a subtle reminder of Pumpkin Show's early beginnings when it was formed as an agricultural fair. Serving on the parade committee is a commitment to spend several hours each day at the Pumpkin Show.
Set-up for 3:30 p.m. parades begins shortly after noon, and the evening parades require several hours from early set-up until the last marching unit finishes. Not everyone wanting to participate in a Pumpkin Show parade gets their wish, according to the Wellmans.
Pumpkin Show adheres to specific rules and criteria and some entries are not appropriate for parades. Distributing literature or candy during parades is not allowed, nor are some forms of advertising. Rules were made several years ago to better organize requests from the growing number of politicians wishing to be in parades, but still politicians occasionally show up unannounced.
"It's an ongoing educational process," Craig said.
Parade committee members, like most other Pumpkin Show officials, wear orange jackets to stand out among the crowd and assist with visitor inquiries. The flavor of questions they receive can be wide-ranging and sometimes amusing.
Jean Droste, a Rotarian and former parade official for more than 20 years, gets laughs when she recalls once being asked, "What time does the eight-o'clock parade start." Craig said some people have the misconception Pumpkin Show officials get paid for their work.
"We all are volunteers and if checks are being handed out, there's a lot of us still waiting."
