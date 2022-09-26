Pumpkin Show's Parade Secrets

Pumpkin Show Parade committee chairs Kim and Craig Wellman recently gave Circleville Noon Rotary an insider's view into how the committee makes the parade pop with excitement year after year. Pictured with Kim and Craig Wellman is Tony Robinson, Rotary program chair.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Before snow finished falling this winter, the first request to march in a Circleville Pumpkin Show parade had already arrived, and so begins the nearly year-long task of collecting, sorting and organizing hundreds of parade entries to create a free-flowing sequence of floats, bands and marching units for placement in at least one of the show's seven parades.

