CIRCLEVILLE — Later this year, you could be able to have the Circleville Pumpkin Show featured on your license plate of your vehicle.
A bill has been introduced in the Ohio House by Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) to approve the Circleville Pumpkin Show to have a special license plate.
Barry Keller, Pumpkin Show Vice President, said they collected more than 150 signatures last year and submitted them to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Ohio General Assembly.
“We thought that it would be neat to have a Circleville Pumpkin Show license plate,” Keller said. “We submitted the signatures to the BMV and Ohio House and in order for it to happen, it has to become part of a bill signed by the governor. Rep. Brian Stewart agreed to sponsor the bill.”
Keller said the Pumpkin Show would get about $25 of each plate sold, but it’s more about the pride in the festival than the money.
“Since the Pumpkin Show is Ohio’s largest and oldest festival, we thought it would be great for people to have a plate to show off across the state and across state lines,” he said.
Keller said the plate’s approval will take several months, but he hopes it will be completed by October, ahead of the 2021 Pumpkin Show.
“According to the BMV once a bill is passed, they’ll go to work verifying our signatures, approving the artwork, making sure we like the layout on the plate and then they’ll make it available,” Keller said. “That will take several months and we hope it’s completed by the upcoming Pumpkin Show. I think that’s a realistic time frame.”
The plate will feature the Circleville Pumpkin Show logo, which is Winky the pumpkin on top of the phrase "Circleville Pumpkin Show." The Pumpkin Show Inc. trademarked the logo in 2018.
“It represents our community and Circleville is known for the Pumpkin Show,” Keller said. “You see these specialized plates all over the place for universities, the military and non-profits. I think it’ll be neat to be highlighted through this opportunity.”