ASHVILLE — One girl’s message of kindness has reached Teays Valley High School students once again.
Wednesday morning students at Teays Valley High School heard from guest speaker Matt Kendziera.
The message and assembly is designed to promote kindness in schools and share the story of Rachel Joy Scott, the first person killed in the Columbine High School shooting on April 20, 1999 in Colorado.
As a part of Rachel’s Challenge, students are given five challenges — to look for the best in others; dream big; choose positive influences; speak with kindness; and to start their own chain reaction. Students are given the opportunity to take a pledge, should they choose at the end to accept those challenges.
The assembly, as said several times during the presentation by Kendziera is not to honor Rachel’s death but to honor her life. The mission is to honor Rachel by making schools safer, more connected places where bullying and violence are replaced with kindness and respect.
“The biggest hope we have for the kids is that they start their own chain reaction of kindness, whatever that means for them,” Kendziera said. “Change happens with one student, one person, one human being kind to somebody else. The message is to be kind to others and hopefully that will radically change a campus, school or community.”
Kendziera said people respond similarly even through different age groups and demographics and locations.
“The one response is that they’re one person that matters and they can make a difference and that difference can start something that changes their school or community,” he added.
Sara Bennett, advisor of the Friends of Rachel (FOR) Club said she hopes that the presentation can have an effect on the students. Bennett recognized the difficulty of hosting the program in the wake of the death of two students last month following a car crash and offered students the opportunity to take a break from the assembly should they need it.
“I think one of the things that our district needs right now is healing,” Bennett said after the first presentation. “I hope there’s a degree of reflection and inspiration. I hope our students are a kinder version of themselves and take Rachel’s message to heart. I hope our student population is healed in some way by this.”
The district brings in speakers from Rachel’s Challenge every four years so all students can experience it once. This is the third time the presentation has taken place with the first time being in 2011. In addition to all students being offered the chance to attend, a community meeting was held Wednesday evening that was geared more towards adults.
Bennett said she hopes students have some self-reflection, ownership of their behavior and goal setting for the future.
“Knowing the impact that an individual can make is kind of why I’m inspired by it,” she added. “That’s why it’s a passion project of mine.”
Bennett said she realizes that this assembly won’t eradicate bullying in the school but if it can have an effect on one student then it’s worth it.
“It’s not our goal to say that no one will ever say a mean word again but ultimately I think being more contentious and aware of our selves and that each kid has a story and doesn’t share it is important,” Bennett continued. “Even if you’re not going to reach every kid but even if it reaches one kid it’s the opportunity to create a chain reaction of kindness which is the whole idea.”