CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has a new treasurer and her name is Dodie Radcliff.
Radcliff, 50, will take over officially once she has taken the oath of office in the coming days. She is a Logan Elm High School graduate and went to Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center to where she was in the sales and marketing program.
She’s previously worked for Certified Oil and Rally’s in their accounting and payroll departments in addition to the last 14 years at OhioHealth in customer service. She recently took a job in Pickaway County Juvenile Court as CASA’s volunteer coordinator.
“I am excited to get started,” Radcliff said. “Hopefully I am sworn in soon and I can get my training under my belt.”
Marsha Few, chair of the Pickaway County Democratic Party, said the City Central Committee met virtually on Friday to appoint. They previously had another applicant who withdrew from consideration due to plans to move from the city later this year.
Radcliff said she was approached for the position last year, but with everything going on with her husband, Robert Radcliff’s campaign, she decided against it, but has reconsidered now that the election is over.
“Now that he’s retired, I thought 'why not',” she said. “I’ve always wanted to give back to the community and help out. It’s a full time job at CASA and I feel I can still go over and work. Get an hour for lunch and I have Wednesday’s off. I talked to Juvenile Court Judge Shelly Harsha to make sure there was no conflict and so I thought I’d put my name in.”
Radcliff will have the position through the end of the year and she must run on the November Ballot. If elected again, her term would be a four-year term through the end of 2025. She said she’s spoken with former Treasurer Brent Bowers about the position.
“I’m getting some petitions printed off right now,” she said. “I have quite a few people that emailed me to sign my petition. I spoke to the former treasurer already and learned what the job entails. He’s done it for years and it never hurts to talk to the one before to understand things correctly. He told me he was a phone call away.”
Radcliff said she knows some of the people inside city government already and her last 14 years at OhioHealth will be beneficial.
“I’m a people person, and doing that and working at the hospital for 14 years, you get really good at talking to people and learn how to put out fires and talk to people who are upset and nervous,” she said.