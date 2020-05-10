CIRCLEVILLE — Following his death earlier this week, friends and family of Dwight Radcliff, retired Pickaway County Sheriff shared stories and tributes to the man they loved.
Radcliff, a 1950 gradate of Circleville High School, said told The Herald in 2012 when he retired that he wanted to be remembered for his character.
"I want people to remember that I did the best I could," he said. "I treated the people like I wanted to be treated ... I was someone who was dedicated to do the job, and I wouldn't stop until every bit of the investigation was completed.”
As if he wished it, friends and family reflected on Radcliff’s life sharing stories and talking about he was a great law enforcement officer, mentor, friend and more.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called Radcliff a friend of four decades, having first met in in late 1981 during his run for Congress.
“I went to Circleville and met with a Republican leader and he told me the person I needed to see was Sheriff Radcliff,” DeWine said. “I went to another republican leader and he told me to see Sheriff Radcliff. I went to a third and he too told me the person I needed to see was Sheriff Radcliff. We then walked across the street and I met him. That began a four decade long personal friendship with Dwight.”
DeWine said he and Radcliff talked about his time as a prosecutor.
“We hit it off because of my background as a county prosecutor,” he said. “Even then Dwight was a legend in law enforcement.”
"He combined his skills as a people person with the drive and skills of an experienced lawman,” DeWine said. “That combination served the people of Pickaway County and the people of Ohio for 48 years. After he left the Sheriff’s Office when I was Attorney General, I asked him to be my liaison with law enforcement around the state. His people skills and law enforcement savvy served us so very well.”
DeWine also shared about Radcliff’s memory.
“Dwight didn’t need to check any record or any file on a case,” he added. “If it was a crime he investigated he remembered all the details. I remember him many times telling me stories. One story involved tracking a fugitive to Greene County. He could talk about that in great, great detail and that was 30 to 40 years before. He combined all the attributes that you’d want in a law enforcement officer.”
DeWine said he’s relied on him in his time as Attorney General and personally.
“He was an old fashioned Sheriff in that he knew everyone in the community, knew the county and knew everyone’s parents and grandparents,” he said. “He knew how to communicate with people and how to listen. He matched those people skills with an astute and well-developed law enforcement sense. Putting those together he was the perfect lawman and Sheriff.”
DeWine said both he and his wife Fran have lost a dear friend.
"He was both a great judge of character and an old-fashioned law enforcement officer, who combined his law enforcement savvy and experience with respect and compassion for people,” DeWine said. “Simply put, he just knew how to treat people. Fran and I have lost a dear friend. His beloved wife Betty has been his partner and by his side for his entire law enforcement career — and she also served the people of Pickaway County so very well. Our hearts go out to Betty; their children Vicky, Dwight, and Sheriff Robert Radcliff; and their families."
Judge P. Randall Knece returned to Circleville and Pickaway County serving as a lawyer, prosecuting attorney and law director in addition to Common Pleas Court Judge while Dwight Radcliff was Sheriff. He called him an amazing man with a brilliant mind.
“He is by far, and I’m not exaggerating, the best mind in terms of remembering details,” Knece said. “It was amazing what he could remember, the smallest of details of people, cases and places. I never met FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, but Dwight was in my mind Pickaway County’s version of him.”
Knece, a Republican, said Radcliff who was a Democrat, offered him political advice over the years, with one piece that’s stuck with him to this day.
“I’ll never forget that he told me that you campaign every day and you go out and earn the position you are elected to every day,” he added. “I’ve lost a dear friend and one of the best mentors I could have asked for.”
When it came to the courts, Dwight also shared with Knece how to run an investigation and a court. Knece jokingly referred to Dwight as the best prosecutor Pickaway County ever had since he essentially trained many of them.
“He’d always say to me to run it right down the middle, if I heard it once I heard it 100 times,” he stated. “It was in terms of how we handled cases and treated people fairly”
Knece shared a couple stories about Dwight, including how he was asked to roast Dwight after his retirement, Dwight managed to turn the tables on him. Knece told the story of a murder case, where Dwight knew the perpetrator and when he and Knece went to visit her in the hospital in Columbus, Dwight kissed her on the forehead and later her lawyers tried to use that as a sign of betrayal comparing him to Judas in the Bible.
“That story got a lot of chuckles like it always does and I’m there thinking I’ve done everything I can,” Knece said. “Dwight then gets back up [at the roast] and starts talking about me when I was 15 years old and was with some other guys that took an amber light from a construction site…Dwight knew about it and he never mentioned to me in my life that until the night of the roasting. Even my wife was asking what he was talking about. He carried that with him.”
Bob Huffer, former Pickaway County Prosecuting Attorney and Radcliff’s friend since they were in elementary school, called Dwight “a great guy.”
“He’s a couple of years younger than me but we were friends and we did a lot of things together, like playing football at the park when we were in our teens,” Huffer said.
Huffer said Dwight was a great Sheriff and he was relentless in finding the truth and getting his man. He told the story of how he was woken up in the middle of the night following a murder and he and Dwight drove to Xenia to pick up the then suspect that was later convicted.
“It was after midnight when he called me and got me out of bed and said he would pick me up,” Huffer said. “ We got to Xenia and the jail and Russ Bradley was the Greene County Sheriff at the time. He was strutting around like a rooster and they had cameras in there and newspaper people and so on. Dwight followed Bradley all over the place and whenever he took a step Dwight stepped in his step. He wanted to bring [the suspected] back to Pickaway County. While I was there I dictated a murder warrant back to Circleville and the Sheriff’s Office. They prepared it and filed it and then one of Dwight’s deputies brought it over. He kept shoving it in Bradley’s face. Anyway, after many steps and travels we brought [the suspect] back. Dwight was after that guy and he wasn’t going to let up. He brought him back.”
Nancy Radcliff, former Circleville Herald photographer during Dwight Radcliff’s time in office, said she became close with him since he’d regularly swing by the paper to talk. Nancy’s grandfather and Dwight’s father, Charlie, who was also Sheriff, were brothers.
Nancy said Dwight would sometimes leave Betty in the car waiting on him.
“Every now and then he’d call to say he’d be swinging by and no matter if it was me or an editor he was coming to see it meant, ‘Oh my the Sheriff is coming, clear your day for at least an hour or more'. He’d make himself comfortable in a char and talk and talk never forgetting a thing.”
Nancy said Dwight always gave her a call when things were happening.
“From my time as a young photographer up until Dwight’s retirement he always had me up front and on top of things. No matter what hour, day or night he made sure I got a call from the dispatchers. He truly made my time at The Herald memorable. I don’t have enough words to describe the dedication he gave to this county, his staff and family. It was legendary.”
Several current and former staff members with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office who worked under Dwight shared their thoughts and memories, many of them referred to him by his nickname, Sheriff D.
“I had no plans of working for the Sheriff's Office 18 years ago when I came to the office for a dispatcher’s retirement party,” Deputy Brandon Skaggs, said. “The Sheriff asked if I had applied and I said no, which was the wrong answer, because he asked two more times before handing me the application and watching me fill it out. Sheriff D. never slowed down or backed off of anything he wanted, or thought was right. He possessed a mind like a steel trap that never forgot a name or situation he had encountered. I could go on and on about him. He will be missed by everyone who's life he touched.”
Melissa Tootle, administrative assistant and payroll administrator, grew up hearing what Dwight was like.
“As a child growing up, I always heard my parents speak highly of Sheriff Radcliff and what wonderful things he did for this county, not knowing that one day I would be blessed to get the opportunity to be employed by him,” she said. “As I got to know Sheriff Radcliff it became very clear to me why he kept getting re-elected as Sheriff of Pickaway County. His office door was always opened, and he would drop what he was doing and listen with care and compassion. Everyone was treated equal and he never forgot a face. He was a wealth of knowledge to the Law Enforcement family. It was with pleasure and honor to have worked for him.”
Todd Smith, communications officer, said he went in for “a visit” with Dwight that turned into an interview.
“I came in for a visit on a Tuesday in February of 1998 to talk to Dwight about a dispatcher opening,” he said. “I didn't think the meeting would be a true interview, I wore my EMS duty coat with my unit number "660" on the front. It did in fact turn out to be an interview, and by the next Monday, despite little to no dispatch experience, I was working. The entire remainder of tenure, that was what he called me, "660". I owe my career to him taking a chance on a young man from Ross County. Dwight was many things to me: a leader, mentor, a father figure and most importantly, a friend. He will be deeply missed.
Connie Rooker, retired corrections officer, said Dwight was like family to her.
“I used to clean for him and Betty and one day while I was cleaning, he asked me if I ever thought about changing careers,” she said. “I said I never thought about it and he said I think you should turn in your application at the Sheriff Office. I took his advice and was employed for twenty-two years. He was a big influence in my life. He will be missed dearly. He loved serving the citizens of Pickaway County.”
Lt. Dale Parish recalled several stories of his time with Dwight and said it was hard to have a favorite memory or store to share, he did recall being on a stake out in what they called “stealth mode” watching for a suspect.
“While we were sitting, I learned many things,” he said. “It was cold but you couldn’t run the engine, it might alert the suspect, you couldn’t smoke, because smoke can be seen for miles, and you didn’t dare drink anything. However, the Sheriff had plenty of hard tac candy. We sat for hours, until the suspect came to his car near the Satellite Bar in Mt. Sterling well after closing time. We followed the vehicle out of town north on U.S. Route 62 and stopped it in Pickaway County north of Mr. Sterling. That was the breaking point of the case because we recovered the murder weapon and a knowledgeable witness. The main person was convicted in 1980 and is still in prison.”
Parish said Dwight was the definition of law enforcement.
“It has always been my perspective the residents of Pickaway County have always been fortunate to have working sheriff’s, prosecutors you could always call 24 hours a day, and judges who had a reputation among the thugs of Columbus,” he said.
Jon Rhodes, a Lieuteneant with the Sheriff’s Office, first started in the Sheriff’s Office under Dwight in 1989.
“Since that day my life was changed forever, and my life’s path was altered for the better,” he said. “Sheriff Dwight Radcliff was an awe-inspiring person to me as a young man. I had always felt that I wanted to work in law enforcement and Sheriff Radcliff made that dream a reality. I had made friends with Rob Radcliff when I started at the Pickaway County Engineer’s Office as a draftsman. Through that friendship, I got to know the Sheriff and four years later the offer came to come to work for him in the old jail on Franklin Street.”
Rhodes said Dwight was a mentor who cared about every employee and wanted what was best for them and did so by teaching them to do things the right way.
“He wanted each deputy to be professional, look sharp, and treat people right,” Rhodes said. “You didn’t want to be in the area when he took his glasses off and pointed them at you because you were about to get a lesson on something. But on the lighter side, he had a nickname for almost everyone that he would use when talking to them.”
Rhodes said there was one inmate that was in an out of jail quite a bit on minor violations but caught Dwight’s attention who took him under his wing.
“Each time this person would come to jail Sheriff D would give him a talk and put him out washing cars,” he said. “Sheriff Radcliff kept at it and this guy finally grew up to be a good citizen and I know that he thanks Sheriff Radcliff every day for putting faith in him and helping him through his bad days.”
Rhodes said he’d miss Dwight greatly.
“He was a true mentor, a friend, a great boss, a legend in law enforcement and a true public servant,” he said. “I thank him for his service and giving me the opportunity to work for him.”
Dave Evans, deputy sheriff from 1988 to 1995 and current human resources administrator with the Sheriff’s Office, said Dwight took a chance on him.
“Sheriff Dwight Radcliff took a chance on a 20-year-old volunteer EMT in 1988 when he hired me to dispatch on the midnight shift,” he said. “Seeing my potential, he allowed me to go to the police academy and eventually assigned me to patrol. He taught me early on to do whatever it took to get the job done completely. On more occasions than I can remember, he helped me on the scene of accidents by directing traffic, snapping photos, or taking measurements. His standards were high, and he expected all his deputies to maintain them as he led by example with integrity and honesty. Thank you, Sheriff Radcliff, for your investment in a young man many years ago, for the example you set by your own actions, and for your lifetime dedication to the citizens of Pickaway County. It is an honor to have known you and to have served with you.”
Debbie Clark, corrections officer and records clerk, said it was an honor to work for Dwight.
“The love he had for Pickaway County, the residents, the employees and the Sheriff’s Office, he was a legend for sure,” she said. “I could walk into his office at anytime and talk to him. He never turned anyone away. Sometimes it was about nothing, just to ask how I was doing or how things were down in the hollow. He would tell us stories about his arrests and it amazed me how much he remembered down to the detail. The best memory I have of him is him calling the jail all hours of the day and night and telling whoever it would be at the time to get their boot off the wall and asking ‘do you want to wash it'? He will be missed by many.”
Jim Phillips, corrections officer, said in early 1993 after his class completed the corrections academy and called each of the test takers into his office when he met with Dwight, they talked about “the most off the wall stuff” he’d ever heard. Phillips had just moved back to the area from California and needed a job.
“I’m pretty sure he could tell I was nervous and he just kept going on and on, until finally after about 10 to 15 minutes I just blurted out, Sheriff, you're killing me. Did I pass?” Phillips said. “He stopped and flipped through some papers in front of him not saying a word for about a minute or two, he could see I was sweating bullets. Finally, he looked up at me and said, yes. You scored an 86, second highest in the class.” I think I just about went out and I could see him just ever so slightly crack a smile. At that moment I will not say what I was thinking.”
Phillips said Radcliff asked him and another corrections officer to keep the jail quiet at their swearing in ceremony once he received his bade.
“He was tough to work for at times, but he was a good man,” Phillips said. “He knew what he was doing, and he always had your back. He wasn’t afraid to chew you out a little bit when you did something not to his liking. I am happy to have known him.
"He is one of the many individuals that had a positive impact on my life and helped mold me into the man that I have become. I will miss him,” he added.
Jon Kinney, retired Circleville Chief of Police, said he knew Dwight for more than 40 years.
“He is a man I admired and was honored to have as a friend and a mentor,” Kinney said. “I am thankful that I had the privilege of not only working with but also later working as a deputy for the Sheriff. I was always proud of the strong working relationship the Sheriff and I had during my tenure as Chief.”
James Brown Jr. Lieutenant at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, called Radcliff a man of all men.
“He is the golden standard of being a leader of local law enforcement,” he said. “Reflecting on the years of service with the Sheriff's Office, I will forever cherish all the opportunities he gave me. I feel that over the years his guidance and leadership developed many great officers that still today benefit the local sheriff's office and any other agencies that people have gone to.”
Deputy Phil Relli with the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, said it was a privilege and honor to work for Dwight.
"Words cannot express enough my appreciation for the opportunities, guidance and support over those years," he said. "His legacy lives on in all the men and women who he influenced and mentored over the years. Taking what he worked so hard to build into the future."
Mike Creamer, deputy sheriff and Pickaway County Courthouse security, said he met Dwight in the early 1960s as a Franklin County Deputy.
“We would regularly cross the county line to assist one another on a multitude of problems, from disturbances to violent crime,” he said. “I remember him calling me one evening to assist in notifying a family that a loved one had been murdered. He was so kind and caring with the family. With information obtained from the family and a non-stop investigation, the suspects were soon placed into custody. He was a true professional at all times.”
“When I retired from Franklin County, the Sheriff offered me a reserve position, which led to my becoming a Court Security Deputy,” Creamer added. “I am very proud to say I knew and worked for the best Sheriff in the United States. The citizens of Pickaway County made the right choice for their Sheriff. I will miss him and his positive support and trust in me.”
Detective Casey Thress first met Dwight in 2000, and at his swearing in Dwight told him he not only represented the county but also Dwight himself.
“Through the years, you have called me different names from Casey at the bat to the Mayor of Canal Winchester,” he said. “I enjoyed when you would tell a story about a big arrest that you had made and learned from you what not to do in situations. I learned that before I notify you about a situation, I better know all the facts and leave no stone unturned, amazingly, you always found something I forgot to ask.”
Thress said he’ll cherish getting to talk to Dwight in his final days, even if it was for a jail break.
“See [Dwight] had a plan for me to come and break him out,” he said. “He wanted me to open the door and he would run out and I could take him home. He said I’ll see you in an hour and 15 minutes. Well I knew that I could not get him out which broke my heart. I went outside and started doing yard work and wouldn’t you know at exactly one hour and 15 minutes he calls back. He stated where are you, I’m ready to go. I tried to get him off the subject, but he would not let me do so. He hung up the phone and if I had known it was going to be that last time I would have talked to him, I would of told him thank you for all you have ever done for me and believing that I had what it takes to work under your standards.”
Corporal Rachel Smith said she was scared to death to meet Dwight for the first time but it soon faded.
“Upon meeting him, his smile made me feel at ease,” she said. “Looking around his office I could see he was a devoted family man which meant a lot to me. Years later, I went to Sheriff D at one of the lowest times in my life. My own father was passing away and requested to speak with him. Dad was reflecting upon his own childhood, which Dwight was part of. I went to Sheriff D and informed him of my Dad’s request. He immediately picked up his items and stated, Let’s go! At this time, I had to place my hand on Sheriff D's shoulder and tell him woohoo wait a minute! We have time! But he was ready to roll into action. The following day he met me at my parents’ house. Dad and Sheriff D sat and talked for a while. They chuckled about a few stories and I took a picture of them together and of course Dad had to have a copy. It was nice to see my Dad getting one of his last requests fulfilled with a smile. That smile, I will never forget. I placed a picture of our family and a picture of Dad and Dwight together in my Dad's casket, with a few others. That’s the type of man Sheriff D was. A caring but stern true friend. Not afraid to tell you the truth but very caring.”
Corrections Officer Roselee Timmons said it was an honor to serve under him and that he made it obvious he cared for the people that worked for him.
“I had the pleasure of getting to visit with Dwight in February while we were talking someone asked where I lived, he answered that question,” she said. “That was one of the things that made him so special, he knew where each and every one of his officers lived and knew about our families, that in itself is very special and just proves how much he cared about us.”
Anna Williams, warrants clerk, said Dwight gave her her first opportunity.
“My success in this department is in part due to his sincere support and I am ever thankful for his encouragement,” she said. “Sheriff D would always welcome me with — There's little Anna... something I will always cherish.”
Radcliff served 12 consecutive terms from 1965 until 2013 when he decided to retire and not seek reelection. Prior to becoming sheriff, Radcliff worked as a deputy under his father for more than seven years, meaning he spent more than 55 years in law enforcement.
Radcliff’s family is currently making funeral arrangements and more information on those will be forthcoming. Radcliff was escorted past his former offices with a department escorted Wednesday morning.