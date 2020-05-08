CIRCLEVILLE — Following his death earlier this week, friends and family of Dwight Radcliff, retired Pickaway County Sheriff, shared stories and tributes to the man they loved.
Friends and family reflected on Radcliff’s life-sharing stories and talking about how he was a great law enforcement officer, mentor, friend and more.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called Radcliff a friend of four decades, having first met in in late 1981 during his run for congress.
“I went to Circleville and met with a Republican leader and he told me the person I needed to see was Sheriff Radcliff,” DeWine said. “I went to another Republican leader and he told me to see Sheriff Radcliff. I went to a third and he too told me the person I needed to see was Sheriff Radcliff. We then walked across the street and I met him. That began a four-decade long personal friendship with Dwight.”
DeWine commented that he and Radcliff talked about his time as a prosecutor.
“We hit it off because of my background as a county prosecutor,” he added. “Even then Dwight was a legend in law enforcement.”
“He combined his skills as a people person with the drive and skills of an experienced lawman,” DeWine commented. “That combination served the people of Pickaway County and the people of Ohio for 48 years. After he left the Sheriff’s Office when I was Attorney General, I asked him to be my liaison with law enforcement around the state. His people skills and law enforcement savvy served us so very well.”
DeWine also shared about Radcliff’s memory.
“Dwight didn’t need to check any record or any file on a case,” he stated. “If it was a crime he investigated he remembered all the details. I remember him many times telling me stories. One story involved tracking a fugitive to Greene County. He could talk about that in great, great detail and that was 30 to 40 years before. He combined all the attributes that you’d want in a law enforcement officer.”
According to DeWine, relied on him in his time as Attorney General and personally.
“He was an old-fashioned sheriff in that he knew everyone in the community, knew the county and knew everyone’s parents and grandparents,” DeWine continued. “He knew how to communicate with people and how to listen. He matched those people skills with an astute and well-developed law enforcement sense. Putting those together he was the perfect lawman and Sheriff.”
Judge P. Randall Knece returned to Circleville and Pickaway County serving as a lawyer, prosecuting attorney and law director in addition to Common Pleas Court Judge while Dwight Radcliff was sheriff. He called him an amazing man with a brilliant mind.
“He is by far, and I’m not exaggerating, the best mind in terms of remembering details,” he said. “It was amazing what he could remember, the smallest of details of people, cases and places. I never met FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, but Dwight was in my mind Pickaway County’s version of him.”
Knece, a Republican, said Radcliff who was a Democrat, offered him political advice over the years, with one piece that’s stuck with him to this day.
“I’ll never forget that he told me that you campaign every day and you go out and earn the position you are elected to every day,” Knece said. “I’ve lost a dear friend and one of the best mentors I could have asked for.”
When it came to the courts, Radcliff also shared with Knece how to run an investigation and a court. Knece jokingly referred to Radcliff as the best prosecutor Pickaway County ever had since he essentially trained many of them how to run an investigation.
“He’d always say to me to run it right down the middle, if I heard it once I heard it 100 times,” he added. “It was in terms of how we handled cases and treated people fairly”
Bob Huffer, former Pickaway County Prosecuting Attorney and Radcliff’s friend since they were in elementary school, called Dwight “a great guy.”
“He’s a couple of years younger than me but we were friends and we did a lot of things together, like playing football at the park when we were in our teens,” Huffer said.
Huffer said Radcliff was a great sheriff and he was relentless in finding the truth and getting his man. He told the story of how he was woken up in the middle of the night following a murder and he and Radcliff drove to Xenia to pick up the then suspect that was later convicted.
“It was after midnight when he called me and got me out of bed and said he would pick me up,” Huffer said. “We got to Xenia and the jail and Russ Bradley was the Greene County Sheriff at the time. He was strutting around like a rooster and they had cameras in there and newspaper people and so on. He wanted to bring [the suspect] back to Pickaway County...after many steps and travels we brought [the suspect] back. Dwight was after that guy and he wasn’t going to let up. He brought him back.”
Nancy Radcliff, former Circleville Herald photographer during Dwight Radcliff’s time in office said she became close with him since he’d regularly swing by the paper to talk. Nancy’s grandfather and Dwight’s father, Charlie, who was also sheriff were brothers.
Nancy said Dwight would sometimes leave Betty in the car waiting on him and she was use to his long talks.
“Every now and then he’d call to say he’d be swinging by and no matter if it was me or an editor he was coming to see it meant ‘Oh my the sheriff is coming, clear your day for at least an hour or more.’ He’d make himself comfortable in a chair and talk and talk never forgetting a thing.”
Several current and former staff members with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office who worked under Dwight shared their thoughts and memories, many of them referred to him by his nickname, Sheriff D.
Melissa Tootle, administrative assistant and payroll administrator, grew up hearing what Dwight was like.
“As a child growing up, I always heard my parents speak highly of Sheriff Radcliff and what wonderful things he did for this county, not knowing that one day I would be blessed to get the opportunity to be employed by him,” she said. “As I got to know Sheriff Radcliff it became very clear to me why he kept getting re-elected as Sheriff of Pickaway County. Everyone was treated equal and he never forgot a face. He was a wealth of knowledge to the law enforcement family. It was with pleasure and honor to have worked for him.”
Dave Evans, deputy sheriff from 1988 to 1995 and current human resources administrator with the Sheriff’s Office, said Dwight took a chance on him.
“Sheriff Dwight Radcliff took a chance on a 20-year-old volunteer EMT in 1988 when he hired me to dispatch on the midnight shift,” Evans said. “Seeing my potential, he allowed me to go to the police academy and eventually assigned me to patrol. He taught me early on to do whatever it took to get the job done completely.”
Radcliff served 12 consecutive terms from 1965 until 2013 when he decided to retire and not seek reelection. Prior to becoming sheriff, Radcliff worked as a deputy under his father for more than seven years, meaning he spent more than 55 years in law enforcement.
NOTE: A full story with additional comments from many people who worked at the Sheriff’s Office while Radcliff was sheriff will be available online Sunday at circlevilleherald.com.