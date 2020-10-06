CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Herald has named Tammy Rako its next Editor-in-chief.
Rako, is a career editor and writer. Most recently she was at Dix Communications in Alliance, Ohio and previously was a freelance editor wand writer for Upwork Freelance Network in Savannah, Georgia.
“I look forward to partnering with the Circleville community and surrounding areas to bring them the news they want to hear,” Rako said. “Go Buckeyes!”
Mark Cohen, president and publisher of APG Media of Ohio, the Circleville Herald's parent company, welcomed Rako to the publication.
“It was time that Circleville had its own editor again and we did a nationwide search with an obvious choice of Tammy Rako,” Cohen said. “Her zest for community journalism combined with an overall sense of positivity, made her the clear choice. Make no mistake-she is a journalist and understands the importance of credibility and getting the story correct. I am so excited to have her join our team.”
Rako is an alumnus of Kent State University.
Rako can be reached via trako@circevilleherald.com or by dialing extension 300131 at 740-474-3131