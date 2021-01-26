CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Visitors Bureau and the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities have partnered to offer free accessibility ramps to Pickaway County businesses.
Pickaway Machine & Fabrication will produce the ramps for each business. The ramps are portable, standard-sized ramps for businesses who might not already have accessibility for customers. The ramps can be placed outside during the day and taken inside when the business closes for the day.
“These ramps would assist in making your storefront more accessible for not only wheelchairs, but for strollers and elderly customers who may struggle with steps,” Heather Foll, community coordinator, said “Not only will this assist in offering more accessibility to your customers, but this is being made at no cost to you.”
Foll said the program has been successful in Chillicothe with 18 businesses there taking advantage of the program. The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking assistance from the Housing Board to sponsor the project.
“We believe downtown Circleville should join the initiative for a more-accessible community for all,” she said.
Jenny Rhodes, Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau Assistant Administrator, said she’s befriended people involved at the Board of Developmental Disabilities and has been more aware of accessibility issues, which has caused her to take a look at how to alleviate some of those problems.
“People will come in and ask where they could go and I didn’t really know, so we’ve started having that conversation,” she said. “I wanted to do more with the visitors guide and I thought it would be good to have a more accessible community.”
Rhodes said right now, they’re only offering the program to businesses and they’re focusing on Circleville.
“If someone from Ashville or New Holland would want to jump in on it, we’d be happy to but we’re focusing on Circleville because the buildings are older,” she said. “We also wanted to identify buildings that are already accessible, but people just aren’t aware about.”
Rhodes said in addition to those who use a wheelchair or have limited mobility, access for things like strollers would be granted by these ramps too.
“It would be good for The Pumpkin Show as well to help people get around,” she said.
Rhodes said it takes about eight weeks to turn around one ramp, but it’s easier to do multiple if they have similar specifications.
“This is all about accessibility for those around the county,” she said. “Our goal is to make things better for people that live here and people that visit.”
To reserve a ramp, contact Foll at 740-248-8555 or hfoll@pickawaydd.org, or Rhodes at 740-474-3636 or jrhoads@pickaway.com.