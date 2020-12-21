CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Dog Warden Sherri Rarey has stepped down as dog warden.
Rarey, who held the position for just over two years, said she planned on still volunteering at the shelter and training her replacement.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here and I’m going to come back here periodically,” Rarey said. “I still want to volunteer. I still have a few dogs back there that mean a lot to me.”
Rarey said she plans to take it easy following the daily two-year grind that is taking care of, at times, 70 or more dogs.
“I’m going to take a long nap and spend some time with my family,” she said. “I haven’t had a whole lot of time to myself for over two years.”
It’s seven days a week but when I was hired I told them I wasn’t doing it for the money I was doing it because I love the dogs.
Rarey adopted two dogs from the shelter and has her eye on a third but her husband wouldn’t let her.
“My goal is to still help get the dogs moved out of here through rescues,” she said. “Molly has my heart.”
In the last two years, Rarey has made a couple upgrades to the shelter including a play area and signing the shelter up for Finding Rover, a dog facial recognition software that helps quickly reunite dogs with families.
“We installed the meet and greet play yard which has been a big help with people who have dogs and want to introduce the new dog,” she said. “It’s also a way for us to get the dogs out of the kennel and into a home environment where we can play with them.”
Rarey also encouraged the public to buy dog tags, since that is the primary source of funding for the shelter. They can be purchased online or at the dog shelter by appointment.
“We’re hoping that everyone does their civic duty and supports the shelter with dog tags,” she said. “That’s what helps us reunite them with their dogs.”
Rarey had one piece of advice for whoever the next dog warden is.
“Keep the shelter front and center in the community,” Rarey said. “The community has supported the shelter tremendously this year and we want to make sure the public knows what goes on at the shelter and the dogs that are available. Our goal is to find each dog a loving home.
I’m a big believer in social media, keeping Facebook updated and recognizing people that donate to the shelter,” Rarey added. “Whether it’s a bag of towels or a pallet of food, it’s great to recognize those that help the shelter.”