CIRCLEVILLE — On Sept. 3, the Circleville Probation Department received narcotics information pertaining to an individual on Intensive Supervision Probation with their department.
At approximately 3 p.m., ISP officers Lacey Stevens, Conner Smith, and Pickaway County Municipal Court Officer Jessica Davis conducted a compliance check on probationer Kenneth Ray at his approved residence of 23401 Bolender Pontious Road, pursuant to the information received.
Officers searched the residence after permission was granted by Ray’s girlfriend, and he was subsequently located hiding in a crawl space under the home. Ray was questioned about his compliance with his probation terms and admitted to violating those terms by consuming illegal narcotics.
A secondary search of his bedroom was conducted at which time officers located a metal box containing approximately 16.25 grams of black tar heroin, 11 Xanax pills, 14 Gabapentin pills, eight Adderall pills, one Suboxone pill, $300 cash, two counterfeit $100 bills, and 39 syringes.
Ray was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Pickaway County Jail for violating the terms of his probation. The Pickaway County Sheriffs Office was notified and requested that all evidence be seized and turned over for further investigation.