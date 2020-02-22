WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall students were able to grow their love of reading Thursday night at a community book night held at Westfall Elementary School.
About 20 students, with parents in tow, took part in the program. Each student was given a copy of the book to take home with them. The night began with a free meal followed by breakout sessions in which students were sorted by age group. For the last event of the night everyone returned to the cafeteria for a group craft.
Cheryl Lorson, Westfall High School Librarian, said the theme of this year’s event was planting the seeds of hope.
“Each of the books has a gardening theme, community garden or planting seeds theme,” she said.
Lorson said they’ve chosen books this year, like in years past, that promote kindness and even got hands on with the topic with creating a potted plant out of crafts.
“Last year we had a community event where dogs who help came in,” Lorson commented. “Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Thomas brought in his dog, Mike with others who talked about their dogs and we had a former student who was getting a dog and he and his mother talked about the process to get their dog.”
This year, the pre-school and kindergarten students received a picture book, “If You Plant a Seed”, the first through third grade students received a copy of “The Curious Garden”, fourth through sixth grade students received a copy of “The Vanderbeakers of 141st Street” and the older students received a copy of “Seedfolks”.
Lorson hopes they get that the students get a sense of community.
“We want them to have good reminders of treating others and being kind,” she added.
Amy Fox, curriculum director at Westfall, said reading is at the heart of the community and they want their students to be involved in the community.
“Kids that see adults in their lives that are readers inspires them to be readers,” Fox explained. “We want them to know that reading is fun and you can do things outside of the books like crafts that are tied into the book.”
Students weren’t required to attend but did have to RSVP. The event was run completely through volunteers.
“We have students from the high school who helped set up and were here to greet people,” Lorson stated.
The program is funded through grants from the author James Patterson and the Westfall Education Foundation.
“In the past three years it was the James Patterson Grant exclusively,” she remarked.
According to Fox, the event went really well and she’s surprised at the number of families that came with their students.
“I’m always surprised at the number of families that come year after year and to see so many generations of families that come together,” Fox stated. “Not just parents but also grandparents. It’s great to see the whole family reading.”