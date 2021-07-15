CIRCLEVILLE — After checking city records, it has been determined that Johnson Drive was plotted and accepted by the city, meaning portions of the road can and will receive maintenance as if it were any other city street.
Jason Beavers, a resident of Johnson Drive, approached city council at a recent meeting to discuss the matter and ask for snow removal and repairs to the street.
“To the best of my knowledge, Johnson Drive is a platted city-owned street,” Beavers said at the June 17 meeting. “There’s a city sign at the beginning of the street and it shows up in city records as a city street, according to my research. The problem we have is the city does little to nothing to maintain Johnson Drive. The road is not paved and we do not get any snow removal from the city. My main reason to be here is to get snow removal services for Johnson Drive and to get Johnson Drive paved.”
However, after the city followed up after the fact, it was determined that part of the street should receive attention. Terry Frazier, city service director, explained what happened and why it has fallen through the cracks.
“The street was platted in 1948, along with Woodland Drive and Folsom Avenue, and apparently approved by the city in 1951 with the filing of the Park Place Addition plat,” Frazier said.
“The apparent problem has been that Folsom and Woodland were constructed according to the plat, but Johnson Drive was not satisfactorily constructed to its terminus as indicated on the plat. The plat was confirmed to be accepted by the city, but the city service department can only repair or improve that portion of the street that is within the boundary of the plat, which would exclude some of the land or current driveway approaching its proposed cul-de-sac.”
The original ordinance was passed on Dec. 4, 1951.