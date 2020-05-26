CIRCLEVILLE — The Red Cross is asking the public for homemade face coverings to distribute to veterans.
The Red Cross of Southern and Central Ohio is asking the public to make handmade masks to provide to veterans that will be distributed at the VA medical Centers across the state, including ones in Chillicothe and Columbus.
“Throughout history, the Red Cross has sought the public’s assistance with projects to help the military and veterans during difficult times,” Matt Riddle, Central and Southern Ohio Region Director, mentioned. “In war time, we asked for socks and helmet liners to be knitted, coverings for casts to be sewn and lap blankets to be crocheted or quilted for injured wheelchair patients. This legacy continues during the current pandemic crisis.”
The Red Cross is accepting donations at their offices including their office in Chillicothe at 181 North Bridge Street, Chillicothe, Ohio, 45601.
“Please place completed face coverings in a sealed plastic bag with a note indicating the number of coverings within the bag,” Riddle added. “The face coverings can be mailed via the US Postage Service to the Red Cross Office.”
The Red Cross said the best masks are the ones the CDC website and they’re asking for expanded sizes.
“We are particularly looking for face coverings that are sewn, whether by hand or machine,” Riddle concluded.
In addition to the Red Cross, the Pickaway County Veteran's Service Office has had masks on order for a few weeks but has yet to receive them.
"We could use some masks for our vans now that we're back to transporting," Margi Pettibone, executive director of the Pickaway County Veteran's Service Office, said. "We are requiring that all drivers and passengers have a face covering."