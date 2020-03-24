CIRCLEVILLE — The American Red Cross is requesting blood donors due to what they call “an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations” in response to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.
To date, nearly 7,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak. These cancellations have resulted in some 200,000 fewer blood donations. More than 80 percent of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type.
“In our experience, the American public comes together to support those in need during times of shortage and that support is needed now more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Chris Hrouda, President, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.”
Here in the state of Ohio, 735 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 21,254 fewer blood donations. As such the Red Cross will be at AMVETS to accept donations all week.
In an effort to help out, the Pickaway County Commissioners visited the center following their meeting Tuesday to donate.
“After the announcement of the shortage of blood we felt we wanted to do our part and come in,” Wippel said. “It’s the little things that make a difference. Maybe it’ll help someone out down the road that needs this blood.”
In addition to their already implemented procedures including changing gloves between donors and routinely wiping down donor touched areas The Red Cross has implemented new measures in an effort to ensure blood drives and donation centers are free from potential contamination.
They are checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy, providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process, spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors and increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.