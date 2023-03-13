Red Cross names new executive director

CHILLICOTHE —The American Red Cross is welcoming a new executive director for the South Central Ohio Chapter.
Katie Uhl of Fairfield County will lead the 10-county chapter which includes Athens, Adams, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Pickaway, Ross and Vinton counties.
Uhl replaces Matt Riddle who has taken a national position within the American Red Cross.
A life-long resident of Fairfield County, Uhl has been very active in the community, including the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, the 211 board, and Young Professionals of Fairfield County. The Lancaster-Fairfield Chamber of Commerce selected her as winner of the Emerging Athena Award in 2016. She is currently participating in the Fairfield Leadership program through the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce. Uhl earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Ohio University Lancaster and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Kent State University.
As executive director, Uhl is responsible for understanding local communities as related to Red Cross services. The aim is to strengthen relationships by communicating American Red Cross programs, services and opportunities for community involvement. The chapter has offices in Athens, Lancaster and Chillicothe and is part of the larger Central & Southern Ohio Region.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the American Red Cross. My goal both professionally and personally has always been to find a way to serve others and I can think of no better way to do that than through working with the American Red Cross,” Uhl said.
Uhl was selected following a thorough search and interview process. “Our goal was to find someone committed to the counties in our South Central Ohio Chapter,” said Stephanie Byrd, Regional CEO of the Central & Southern Ohio region. “Katie’s passion for the Ohio communities in this chapter is very evident. I’m confident that through her work, residents of this chapter will be served well by the Red Cross.”
For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/chillicothe or join them on Facebook and Twitter at @ARCcsor or on LinkedIn ARC Central and Southern Ohio.
