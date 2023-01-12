Red Cross Working To Limit Loss Due To Fire

CIRCLEVILLE — The American Red Cross is working to make sure all homes have smoke detectors in an effort to save lives in the event of fire.
The Red Cross has a Home Fire Campaign and are partnering with community partners to help close the gap on homes without smoke detectors. They offer free smoke alarms that are installed in your home and also have mass installation events for neighborhoods and villages who request it.
According to the Red Cross seven people die in home fires every day, 30 people are injured in fires and more than $7 billion in property damage occurs due to home fires each year.
Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to safely escape a home fire before it’s too late. In a press release in October for fire prevention week, the Red Cross said home fire responses are 30 percent higher in the cold months.
“With the threat of home fires increasing with colder temperatures, Fire Prevention Week is a great time to sit down now with your loved ones and plan how to stay safe,” said Jennifer Pipa, vice president of Disaster Programs for the American Red Cross said in October. “The most important two steps that you can take are to practice your two-minute home fire escape drill with everyone in your household and test your smoke alarms monthly.”
John Eckelberry, external relations for the American Red Cross South Central Ohio Chapter, which includes Pickaway County, said the program is totally free and don’t ask for any donations. To receive your installed alarm call the Red Cross at 844-207-4509.
In addition The Red Cross is able to provide alarms for people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, a device that attaches to your bed and shakes it to wake you up in the event of a fire. Eckelberry organizes these events and can be reached atjohn.eckelberry2@redcross.org.
Since 2014 the Home Fire Campaign has installed more than 2.4 million smoke alarms across the country and serving more than 2.7 million people through those more than 1 million home visits.