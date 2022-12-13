CIRCLEVILLE — A Columbus man has been identified as a now formerly unknown set of remains dating back to 1991.
Robert A Mullins, 21, of Columbus was identified by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning during a press conference as the person whose remains were located on Nov. 1, 1991 in a shallow grave on a private farm near SR 56 east, just west of SR 159.
Initially the remains were thought to potentially be of an Indigenous American, however, further review by anthropologists determined they had been in the ground no longer than three years. The remains were initially believed to be a female due to their small statue with a height of 5’1 to 5’4” and approximately 25 years old.
Some of the agencies include Pickaway County Coroner’s Office Dr. Michael Geron and Dr. John Ellis, The Ohio State Department of Anthropology, Dr. Elizabeth Murray from Mount Saint Joseph University, Michelle Yezzo and Kristen Slaper from BCI, Dr. Neal Haskell from Purdue University, The Analytical Genetic Testing Center, Cell Mark Diagnostics Laboratories, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 2012 scientists at North Texas University examined the bones and an attempt was made to extract DNA. They were successful and it was then proven that the individual was male. Additionally, it was noted that the individual may have ancestry originating from the Indian Subcontinent.
In 2021 Pickaway County Coroner Dr. John Ellis and Lieutinent Johnathan Strawser of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office decided to pursue Genetic Genealogy.
“Due to the condition of the bones, additional specialized testing was required,” Strawser said. “The testing was performed by Hudson Alpha, afterwards, Saber Investigations provided bioinformatics, which resulted in a DNA profile suitable for Genetic Genealogy.”
Then in January of this year Ellis and Strawser contracted with AdvanceDNA to do the research and that was what lead to the discovery.
“Their initial research determined that the man’s father would likely have connections to Virginia and his mother would be of English and Indian heritage, with recent immigration to the United States,” Strawser said. “On November 1, 2022, exactly 31 years from the date of discovery, AdvanceDNA met with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. After extensive research and partnership with nine private citizens, who were determined to be genetic relative matches of the man, AdvanceDNA was able to identify a strong lead in his identity.”
Strawser said Mullins originally went missing in late 1988 or early 1989, according to the family and at the time he was 21 years old, 5’3, and lived on the north east side of Columbus.
“They reported that efforts were made to locate him across the years, however, the attempts were unsuccessful,” Strawser said. “Robert’s absence was a great source of pain in their lives, especially in the life of his late mother Catherine, who never stopped looking for her son.”
During the press conference, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost spoke about the importance of identifying Mullins.
“31 Christmas’s have gone by while this family waited for answers,” he said. “When the results weren’t immediate and the case grew cool, Pickaway County law enforcement dug in their heels and kept trying until the evolution of DNA technology finally yielded an identity for John Doe.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, quoting from Sheriff Dwight Radcliff, quoted from his press release from when the body was discovered in 1991.
“He told us, ‘We are all duty-bound – police officers and citizens alike – to determine this [individual’s] identity and the circumstances of [their] demise,’” he said.
Mullins did have a criminal history and details on his final days are something that Strawser said he and his team of detectives at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office would be diving into in an attempt to solve the case. Regardless, they're going to do what they can to solve the case.
“This is still an active case we ask anyone who has any information on what could have happened to Robert Mullins to please contact me at the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 474-2176,” Strawser said. “We’re 31 years behind the eight ball but we’re going to do our best to solve this.”