Fifty-two years ago, 46 people lost their lives when the Silver Bridge connecting Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio collapsed during the Christmas shopping season.
According to an article from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the bridge opened to traffic in 1928 and was “the first bridge in the nation to use an innovative eyebar-link suspension system rather than a traditional wire-cable suspension”, but one of the eyebars formed a defect that went undetected by the public and inspectors, leading to the structure’s demise at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15, 1967. Or was there something more mysterious at play?
Many locals remember the tragic day when 31 cars were plunged into the icy Ohio River during rush hour, killing 46 and leaving 21 survivors.
Sheryl Thomas, of Chillicothe, grew up in the Point Pleasant area.
“All of my family still live there. I believe my husband’s uncle or grandfather went across the bridge shortly before it fell,” said Thomas. “This was also during the time of ‘The Mothman’, and many people believed this creature caused the fall. It was a really strange time in local history.”
Debbie Lucas, of Waverly, says her husband’s cousin perished in the collapse.
“One of Bill’s cousins died on the bridge, and another had just stepped off it,” said Lucas. “Also, he and his immediate family had just gone across the bridge a week before it fell.”
Ed Wallin, of Chillicothe, a cousin of Bill Lucas, shares a similar memory.
“I was only a month and a half old when it happened. I had a cousin go down on the Silver Bridge when she fell,” said Wallin. “There’s even a song about it. I think it is called ‘The Silver Bridge Disaster.’”
Since the collapse, many documentaries have been made about the bridge’s demise, in addition to a movie starring Richard Gere. But locals have their own recollections experienced in real-time by themselves or loved ones.
Bill Schobelock, of Columbus and formerly of Ray, remembered sitting upon the bridge the week prior to the collapse.
While Schobelock had personally touched the bridge and lived to tell the tale, many others were not so lucky.
“My grandparents knew a lot of the people who perished,” said Roxie Howard, of Chillicothe. “It was a horrible tragedy!”
“I wish i could remember his name. I met a gentleman, a pastor, and his wife who were on it when it collapsed,” said Andrea Wills, of Beaver.
For many, the collapse was the biggest infrastructure failure they had witnessed at the time.
“I was 17, it was the first time I heard of such a thing and it was shocking,” said Rick Rombach, of Chillicothe.
For Joyce Jones, of Columbus, the bridge’s failure prompted a lifelong fear.
“I remember hearing about this when I was 10 years old,” said Jones. “I have not liked bridges since then.”
The collapse of the Silver Bridge led to national bridge inspection changes and the closure and demolition of bridges of similar design throughout the country.
“This collapse sparked a breakthrough in standardized in-depth bridge inspection procedures when Congress established the National Bridge Inspections Standards (NBIS) with the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968,” according to Kevin Longley, of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
According to information from ASCE, on Dec. 15, 2019, the ASCE recognized the site of the Silver Bridge Collapse as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark during a special ceremony attended by members of the City of Point Pleasant, including Mayor Brian Billings; Jimmy Wriston, West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy Secretary of Transportation; the Ohio Department of Transportation and civil engineering leaders.
“The Silver Bridge greatly altered the approach to bridge safety inspection on the national level. The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968 initiated the first national bridge safety program in the United States as a direct result of this collapse,” said Longley. “ The legislation directed the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to establish the NBIS for all bridges in the Federal-Aid Highway System to abide.”
In addition, Longley adds that the Silver Bridge ”provided important lessons on fatigue and failure modes in similar structures, helping engineers improve their understanding of how these events occur.”
“The bridge’s failure has helped improve bridge safety and methods for construction and repair in future structures, in addition to the resulting NBIS,” he said.
According to ASCE, Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings added the following comment regarding bridge safety following the 1967 collapse.
“These [NBIS] now assure that each one of our nation’s public highways bridges undergo a standardized in-depth bridge safety inspection at rigidly-mandated intervals, which has resulted in much safer highway system for our citizens to travel upon,” said Billings.
In 2018, the Silver Bridge was nominated by the ASCE West Virginia Section to the ASCE History and Heritage Committee. A new bronze plaque was unveiled during the recent ceremony, noting the site as home to a National Civil Engineering Landmark and paying tribute to the Silver Bridge Collapse and its victims.
“We don’t want people to forget this tragedy, because look what can happen if we don’t take care of our infrastructure, this can happen again,” Jack Fowler, director of the Point Pleasant River Museum, said during the ceremony, as quoted by WOWK-TV of Huntington, West Virginia.
“We hope that people never, never forget,” he said.