COMMERCIAL POINT — Maybe the grief was dampened by the morning rain, or maybe the spirit of a young man thwarted its presence. Whatever the reason, the service for 17-year-old Joshua Fyffe Jr. was anything but what one might expect when saying goodbye to someone whose life was lost in a tragic, tragic accident.
Inside the Commercial Point Community Men’s Club, there were tables stocked with sandwiches, snacks and other goods for around 70-80 people who attended what was labeled a Celebration of Joshua’s Life in his obituary. People chatted among themselves viewing photographs of Josh and those in his life, while a contingent of Teays Valley High School students along with a grief counselor were there as well.
And there was his family, gracious in allowing others to ask them about the week and what lies ahead.
His dad, Joshua Fyffe Sr., said a memorable and reoccurring memories of his son is how when the younger Fyffe came into the house he immediately went searching through the cupboards for something to eat. His mother, Stefanie Cooley echoed the comment saying her son was constantly asking, “Mom, have you got anything to eat.”
Joshua Jr. was killed Saturday while driving south on U.S. Route 23. A northbound vehicle that somehow got over into the southbound lanes, though continuing in its original direction, hit his Ford Fiesta. Joshua died at the scene. The errant driver, Carol Fowler, died later at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.
A third person, Vladyslav Gaidai, 17, also of Ashville, was critically injured in the accident and was flown to Grant Medical Center where he remained until succumbing to his injuries Wednesday. Both Vlad and Joshua were students at Teays Valley High School.
His dad called him a happy go lucky kid, a description repeated several times Thursday.
“He just never quit smiling,” aunt Kristina Walton said.
She said one memory when Josh was very young that sticks out is his infatuation at the time with a song titled “Pimp Juice,” by the rapper, Nelly. “We had to play it over and over.”
His aunt Paula Welsh said Joshua was quick with a comeback, recalling the comment he made after driving a car that she gave him: “I could have gotten $5 for all the empty cans of Mountain Dew in there.”
Asked what she thought Joshua would think of the gathering Wednesday, Welsh didn’t hesitate.
“He would not want anyone sitting around crying about him,” she said.
Josh’s parents know the time to grieve will come.
His dad said he’s not sure if he will ever be able to move forward.
Cooley said her time is coming after what has been a hectic week. “I need him,” she said.
“I had him when I was 15, and watching him grow I can know that I did something right.”
While a celebration of life was underway in Commercial Point, up the road in Ashville, the high school for the second time this week had grief counselors on hand in connection with the Gaidai’s death.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of both Vlad and Josh. This tragic accident has left a hole in the hearts of many of our students, staff members and community. They have rallied together though to support each other and the families of these two young men,” the district wrote in a statement. “Funds have been set up in both of their names and fundraising events have already been planned to support their families. The outpouring of love and support this community has shown has been incredible. These students will be greatly missed and we will continue to keep their families in our thoughts and prayers.”