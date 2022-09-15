ASHVILLE — Earlier this week Charlie Morrison, or as known by his title, Mr. Ashville, was laid to rest by friends, family and the Ashville community.
Since his passing, the Herald has reached out to friends and family who wished to share their own personal stories of a man who many said was like a second father to them.
Morrison was born on June 25, 1931 to the late Walter and Mildred Elizabeth (McDonald) Morrison in Ashville. He was a 1950 graduate of Ashville-Harrison High School and owned and operated Morrison's Market for over 50 years.
According to his obituary, throughout the years, he served on town council for 20 years and was the Mayor of Ashville. He was awarded Distinguished Citizen Award for Pickaway County from Central Ohio Area Agency of Aging. He was a member of Ashville Community Men's Club and was awarded Distinguished Citizen. Charlie was a founding member of Ashville Kiwanis, a member of Knights of Pythias and a member of South Bloomfield United Methodist Church.
It was his dedication to his community, especially to the young people of his community that people most remembered him for.
Bob Hines worked with Morrison at the Ashville Small Town Museum and had Morrison serve at his best man at his wedding, despite a 20 year age gap.
"He really made every day a joy to work with him," Hines said. "We made up our minds that Ashville had stuff worth saving and we needed to do something about it and he had already started collecting stuff in his store and he had a start of a museum and I had a few things that were old artifacts and we decided that we have stuff so why don’t we have a museum. We pulled it together and I made displays and we showed them off at the railroad station."
Hines shared his favorite story about Morrison came from his time as mayor.
"There was a constituent who had moved in from out of town who was irate, saying 'I can’t believe the shenanigans that are going on in town. How in the world is it possible that Marshal Clay can use the cruiser and he’s gone up to great southern and we’ve seen him in Circleville and we’ve seen him taking his kids to school," Hines said of the resident. "The constituent asked him what he was going to do about it. Charlie said he wasn’t going to do anything about it. The citizen said they’d have a recall and have him removed. Charlie asked him what he wanted him to do. Charlie told him, 'I’m not going to do anything because he bought that squad car himself.'"
Hines shared Morrison's love for the community saying that Ashville loved Morrison and he loved Ashville right back.
"I don’t think there was a child in Ashville who went to the swimming pool in town who didn't stop at his store for candy and every time he’d do a magic trick for you," Hines said. "I don’t think it was for self aggrandizement or making money, he thoroughly enjoyed doing that. He liked putting on a little show for even 4 or 5 year olds."
On that front, Hines also spoke about Morrison's humor.
"His sense of humor is what people really just enjoyed," Hines said. "He’d tell one-liners. Every day we worked he’d start it with one line. He’d ask you something that would require you to say I don’t know and he’d tell you a joke."
Hines shared that when Morrison retired from the grocery store and closed, he threw out a box of IOUs.
"I know this for a fact that when he ended his grocery store had a box full of IOUs that he could have gone back to people and say they need to pay him this but he said he was not going to do that," Hines said. "It was thousands and thousands of dollars. He told me some could afford to pay me and some couldn’t but he said he wouldn’t do that.
He was built to be an ambassador for his small town. He was a pied piper and made presentations all over the state about what pride in a small community can do for you. You don’t need hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state to do something you need pride. We would not have a small town museum except for that pride in community. Not a single dollar that went into it same with the train station. It’s because people believed in what he was saying. If you really have pride in your community you’ll take care of things like that."
Bill Welsh said Morrison was a great guy and everyone’s friend. He got to know him through being in Kiwanis, The Ashville Community Men’s Club and delivering his mail.
“I don’t know that he had enemies,” Welsh said. “He didn’t know a stranger and he’d talk to you if he knew you or not. He loved Ashville. He was such a good person to everyone. I don’t know that his years in the store he ever said no to anyone who needed food. He’d never say no they don’t need it. Same way in men’s club if someone needed something or if he knew kids couldn’t afford the rides he’d get them an armband or some tickets to ride rides at the [Ashville 4th of July] celebration.”
Welsh also spoke about Morrison’s love for Ashville’s history.
“If you wanted to know something about Ashville if he didn’t know it he’d look it up for you and find out,” Welsh said about Morrison. “He was very knowledgeable and he loved and researched the history and tried to keep it alive.”
Ashville Mayor Chuck Wise said Morrison had ties and history to his career with the village. Wise issued a proclamation making it, Charlie W. Morrison Day in the village and designated Rocky Family's Dreamland Theater, Boyds Family Leather Shop and the Hotel Park as "The Charles W. Morrison Museum Complex."
"When I got hired as a police officer, he was a council member and was on council when I was hired as police chief," Wise said. "He was one that talked me into and had discussion into running for mayor when I no longer wanted to be police chief. He was my inspiration for that. He’s been a mentor for a long time. He taught me how to love Ashville, told me a lot of neat stories of the history of Ashville and it evolved into being my hometown. I’ve lived here for almost 39 years now. He had a big part in that."
Wise said Morrison could take any dull story and make it memorable recalling some experiences traveling together years ago.
"If you aren't from here and you'd listen to him talk about the town, there's no way you could keep from falling in love with it," Wise said. "To me that epitomized what he was to Ashville."
Wise, like all the others, shared his affection for the village's children.
"My wife for a couple of years had Little Donnies Pizza and when my kids were young they'd go down to the museum to see if Charlie was there," he said. "He was a highlight for them."
Wise said everywhere you went it seemed like Morrison was there.
"He was a big part of this town and he’d seen major changes," Wise said. "I had a picture of him in front of the old gas station on a bike when the police department was a gas station when he was in elementary school. I think the canning factory was still open then. He saw a lot of changes over the years and he always seemed to try to save a little bit of that history as things change. He had artifacts to show from the different periods. He started collecting at the grocery store. He had shelves of knickknacks. I don’t know where he had space to sell stuff."
Rodger Southward, a member of Kiwanis with Morrison, got to know him after he joined the club. He said Morrison had a real commitment to Ashville, including being a founding member of Ashville’s club in the early 1960s.
“He was a leader in the community being mayor for a period of time and when he was running the grocery store he started a collection of pictures and some of that collection became the Ashville Heritage Museum that we started in the late 1970s,” Southward said.
Southward called Morrison a “quality all around guy” who really loved the community.
“He was one of those people who had a real commitment to Ashville and he would do anything he could to further the village and its objectives,” Southward said. “He’s one of those individuals that was always around and he spent hours and hours after the museum was set up to be there in the afternoon that if someone who stopped in, he knew everything in there, and give a guided tour. He and Jack Lemon did a lot towards promoting Ashville and the small town museum during those formative years.”
Southward talked about the tricks that Morrison would do for kids and shared that at his viewing last Sunday, there was a small box of them on display.
“One of Charlie’s little things is he’d draw these little cartoons and he’s very good at those,” he said. “I enjoyed those. He had these series of tricks he’d do for the kids and at the viewing last Sunday they had in a frame some of the things he used for his magic tricks.”
Dave Rainey worked with Morrison as a member of the Ashville Community Men's Club.
"Charlie Morrison was absolutely the best front man and ambassador a community could ever hope for," he said. "A town only gets so many of these guys and he had a special way that allowed him to connect with just about everyone, young and old. He is as crucial to life in our village as anyone who ever lived here."